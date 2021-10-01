Vin Diesel announced a spin-off “Fast and the Furious” about the heroine Charlize Theron

The scriptwriting team has already started working on the project.









Actor of the main role and producer of the action-adventure series “Fast and the Furious” Vin Diesel announced the launch of a spin-off dedicated to heroine Charlize Theron, a cyber terrorist nicknamed Cypher. According to him, the scriptwriting team has already started work on the project, reports Kinonews.

She made her debut in Fast and Furious 8, which was released in 2017. In the story, Cypher blackmailed Dominic Toretto to help her capture a nuclear submarine and provoke a nuclear war. After escaping at the end of the film, she reappeared in the recently released Fast and Furious 9 to get revenge on Dom and his “family” with the help of one of Toretto’s close relatives. While no additional details of the project have been announced, the shooting and possible rental schedule is also unknown.

The financial success of the ninth film in the series, both in North America and beyond, confirmed the high level of audience demand. At the time of publication of this article, the film’s worldwide box office was in excess of $ 400 million, and this turned out to be one of the best achievements of the times of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the picture has not yet been presented in a number of markets.