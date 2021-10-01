https://ria.ru/20210113/forsazh-1592770379.html
Vin Diesel shared the details of the new "Fast and the Furious"
Vin Diesel shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly the details of the ninth part of the famous film epic.
Initially, it was assumed that the tape would be released in the spring of 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the authors’ plans, and as a result, the premiere was postponed for almost a year – to May 28, 2021.
“When you make a good movie, the main task is to create something that you will be proud of later, and at the same time in the film industry you quickly realize that after the release you can no longer control what happens to the film, even if there is no pandemic. But if we talk specifically about quality, then the more time there is for post-production, the better the result. I am sure that when you see the film, you will really like it, “said the actor.
According to him, the focus of the film is the family of the protagonist.
“Khan is an important character in the franchise. If you remember, he is to some extent responsible for the years when Dominic Toretto was absent. Khan helped him with his work in Mexico, only he knows where Dominic is. He is a kind of link between the main character and his return in the finale. There is something magical about this character, and you will feel the magic when you watch the picture, “says Diesel.
Trying not to tell too much, he stressed that the main message of the tape is that in no case should you give up your family.
