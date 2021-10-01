Vin Diesel will return to the planet Furia. Riddick to be? – oKino.ua

Tanya Goncharenko. September 27, 2021

Vin Diesel, who starred in the films “Black Hole”, “The Chronicles of Riddick” and “Riddick”, announced the continuation of the project on his Instagram.

After posting a photo of the protagonist, the actor added the comment: “Great meeting today. Thank you, team, you know how cool you are. For now, I’ll just say that Fury is much closer than you think.”

It looks like Riddick fans have waited for some wonderful news, but so far, there is no more information about the film. Not about when the filming will begin, nor who will direct. Previously, all films were directed by David Tui.

Vin Diesel, apparently, does not like to say goodbye to his main projects. The actor has repeatedly stated that he plans to continue to continue the story of “Fast and the Furious” in one form or another. The same goes for Riddick:

“We have to get to Underverse. I expect this and believe that it is so necessary. We need to go through Underverse to get to Furia,” he said back in 2013.