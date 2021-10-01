Vyacheslav Malafeev’s wife: “Slava and I have not lived together for a week. We took a break “

Vyacheslav and Ekaterina Malafeev

Vyacheslav and Ekaterina Malafeevs have been married for nine years. Together they raise their son Alex, as well as two heirs from the previous marriage of the football player: Ksenia and Maxim. The footballer’s wife always tried to support him in difficult situations, surrounded him with love and care. However, they still did not manage to avoid crisis moments.

Last year, Catherine suffered a miscarriage. The tragedy negatively affected the spouses, conflicts often began to arise in the couple. Malafeeva admitted that she even resorted to the help of a sexologist to save her family. However, feats in bed kept the marriage idyllic for only a short time. Today the woman shared the sad news – they are on the verge of divorce.

The footballer met Catherine after the death of his first wife

“Dear ones, I will be honest with you. I took a break from Instagram, but I don’t want to hide the truth anymore. Slava and I have not lived together for a week. We took a break. What will happen next, I do not know. This is not an easy decision for me, so do not throw questions. The time will come, I will share it, ”the brunette confessed with her subscribers.

But in her personal blog, the woman published only pictures of a happy life with a football player. Fans were moved by their relationship, but, as it turned out, much remained behind the scenes. By the way, when parting, the spouses may have a serious financial issue. Everyone has a successful business, and a lot is gained during the marriage.

“If it is unprofitable for the initiator of the divorce from a property point of view to part, he will think a hundred times before making a decision. Perhaps during this time the family crisis will pass, and the marriage will not fall apart. But, I think, in matters of family it is necessary to listen to both the heart and the mind, ”Vyacheslav said earlier.

Photo: Instagram.com