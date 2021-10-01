It’s not a sin to tell a good story several times, especially when there are two films on the nose that need to be promoted. In general, in any incomprehensible situation, remember the perspicacious, albeit extremely risky casting. Robert Downey Jr. playing Iron Man is a safe bet. Which I did Kevin Feige, unequivocally hinting that in the case of the “Eternals” and “Shang-Chi” he also had everything in his hands.

I was fortunate enough to be involved in the early Spider-Man and X-Men films. But we wanted to film Iron Man. And I really still think that our biggest risk, as outrageous as it sounds now, was the casting of Robert Downey Jr. It was both the biggest risk and the most important decision in the creation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We wouldn’t be sitting here today without him. I really believe in it. He was a great actor, and everyone knew it. But he was not an action star, he was not a big star. However, we quickly realized, as I said earlier, that it would be a risk not to take it. Jon Favreau did have a vision of the film and Robert Downey Jr. in the role. This decision and its success inspired us to take further risks.

It’s really hard to believe right now, especially when looking at Phase 4 of Marvel and all those “stars” that await us there.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, we recall, will be released on September 2, and “The Eternals” two months later – on November 4.