Weisfeld: Nikitin has a chance to win the Gagarin Cup with Lokomotiv

Renowned functionary and expert Leonid Vaysfeld shared his opinion on the coaching reshuffle in Yaroslavl Lokomotiv.

Lokomotiv clearly lacked points at the start of the season. The leaders of the club, apparently, considered that the coach was to blame for this. If this is really the case, then, of course, it needs to be changed. You just need to understand – what did he do wrong? After all, he does not tell us what mistakes Skabelka made in his work. If the team does not play at the start, it is not always the head coach’s fault. There are other reasons as well.

This is a strange story altogether. Indeed, last season Andrey Skabelka did a very good job at Lokomotiv, achieved a result in the playoffs and was one step away from reaching the final. In the summer, the Yaroslavl team strengthened the squad, and the result suddenly became worse!

In any case, Igor Nikitin now has a very good team. Yaroslavl has a powerful staff, a serious organization, a solid resource. Before the start of the season, I said that Lokomotiv could fight for the main trophy. And my opinion has not changed yet. Nikitin has a chance to win the Gagarin Cup, especially since he has a winning experience, “Match TV quotes Weisfeld.