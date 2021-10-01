What about Affleck? J. Lo went on a date with her ex-husband

J. Lo and Ben Affleck

One of the brightest couples in Hollywood – Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck – dated for two years and even got engaged, but the wedding was canceled just a few days before the painting. The actress then very quickly married Mark Anthony, and Ben Affleck married Jennifer Garner. After 17 years, ex-lovers are increasingly noticed together … Also, the media noticed that Ben again began to wear an expensive watch that Jay Lo gave him 20 years ago.

But out of the blue, the paparazzi caught the 51-year-old singer with her ex-husband Mark Anthony in a casual conversation during lunch. The ex-spouses have been married for 10 years and have two children in common.

Reporters filmed ex-lovers in a casual conversation

Jay Lo herself has not yet commented on the situation. Insiders say that now 48-year-old Affleck is making every effort to restore the relationship, and the singer really likes it. She looks happy, although she recently had to cancel her engagement to 45-year-old baseball player Alex Rodriguez due to his betrayal.

We can definitely say that the film star has a busy period in his personal life – in addition, another former star, rapper Diddy, published an old photo in his microblog in which he is holding hands with J. Lo. The photo was taken in the period 1999-2001, when the couple was having an affair.

