What do the children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt look like and what they are passionate about – photo

Young, beautiful and talented – we tell what heirs are growing up in the star family of Jolie and Pete 07/25/2021, Sputnik Georgia

TBILISI, 25 Jul – Sputnik. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are parents with many children – there are six children in the family, including both biological and adopted children. Now they have grown up, but many do not know what they look like and what they do. Maddox Shivan Maddox is the oldest child of Jolie and Pitt, he is 19 years old. His real name is Rath Vibol, and he was born in Cambodia. Angelina took Maddox from the baby house in 2002 when he was seven months old. Maddox Jolie was adopted with Billy Bob Thornton, and after the divorce from him became the sole guardian. Later, Brad Pitt received equal rights with her, replacing Maddox’s father. Now the guy is studying at a university in South Korea at the Department of Bioengineering and plans to connect life with science. Pax TienPax is the next oldest in the family, he is 17 years old. Jolie and Brad adopted him in 2007 in Vietnam when Pax was three years old. Like all the children in the Jolie-Pitt family, Pax was educated at home, and at the age of 16 began to study photography and acting.It is interesting that Pax dreams of following in the footsteps of his stellar parents. He has already managed to take part in the filming of a documentary about the civil war in Cambodia. Zahara Marley’s daughter Zahara is 16 years old. Angelina adopted her in Ethiopia in 2005, then the actress was there as a goodwill ambassador to the UN Refugee Committee. Jolie was told that Zakhara’s mother had died, but then it turned out that this was not true. The woman who abandoned Zakhara later even tried to get in touch with her, but how it ended is unknown. Now Zakhara does not know what she will connect her future with, but she loves to be creative. Shilo Nouvel Shilo Nouvel is the first biological child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. The girl was born in 2006, shortly after the sensational film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, where Jolie and Pitt fell in love. Today Shiloh is known to many thanks to her gender non-belonging, she loves to wear men’s clothes and asks to call herself John. The media even wrote that Jolie allowed her daughter to take hormones to prepare for the sex change, but this information was not confirmed.Vivienne Marcheline and Knox LeonIn 2008, the couple had twins – a son and a daughter, who are now 12 years old. Not much is known about Knox’s life, but Vivienne has already managed to “light up.” : “Stolen Children”: Angelina Jolie is accused of stealing her own son Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd again noticed together amid rumors about the novel “Gets Pink”: Jolie worries about her daughter’s health after the operation “It’s Cruel”: Angelina Jolie’s children opposed Brad Pitt

