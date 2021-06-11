What do the most luxurious beach houses of J. Lo, Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebrities look like?

A-list celebrities understandably prefer buying their own beach property over hotel vacations. InStyle reveals some of Hollywood’s most exquisite summer villas

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Miami

Following the Bennifer’s reunion, the iconic couple, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, rushed to travel … The place of the weekend was the singer’s beach house in Miami. The two-story residence reportedly cost her $ 18 million (₽1.3 billion). Inside – 11 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, gym and jacuzzi. And on the territory of J.Lo’s house there is a swimming pool, a spa area, its own pier and a boat lift. Ideal location for a romantic trip.

J-Law’s mansion in Miami













Leonardo DiCaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio in Malibu

Since the release of Titanic in 1997, Leonardo DiCaprio has become a world famous (and certainly highly paid) actor. He invested the film’s royalties in a Malibu beach house located on Carbon Beach, also known as Billionaire’s Beach. At first, the mansion was furnished merch from the famous movie (rumored to have been his mom’s initiative), but in 2015 DiCaprio refurbished it in a minimalist style. The actor not only spends his holidays in the beach house, but also rents it out from $ 25,000 (about ₽1.8 million) per month.

View from Leonardo DiCaprio’s mansion in Malibu

Pierce Brosnan

The fifth “Bond, James Bond” Pierce Brosnan continued to lead the elegant lifestyle long after his tenure as 007 ended in 2002. The actor acquired an exotic Thai-style complex on the oceanfront in Malibu. The actor’s wife Keely Shane was involved in the renovation, and it took about ten years to implement the large-scale project with teak wood trim and green clay tiled roof, called the Orchid House. Last year Brosnan sold his beach mansion for a record $ 100 million (₽7.2 billion) – this deal is still considered one of the largest in the real estate market.

Pierce Brosnan’s mansion in Malibu

Sean Connery

A scene from the movie Never Say Never Against the background of Sean Connery’s mansion in Nice

Following the death of Sean Connery last year, the legendary James Bond’s family was forced to put up his famous Provencal residence for sale. Although the actor had several mansions in England, Spain, France and the Bahamas and France, he stayed less often, the locals still call his villa on the French Riviera “Sean’s home.” The mansion was built in the 1920s on top of a hill and boasts magnificent views of Nice and the Mediterranean Sea. He can even be seen in one of the James Bond films, Never Say Never, 1983.

Sean Connery’s Nice Mansion

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift in Rhode Island

Taylor Swift is a large landowner. The singer has 8 mansions, one of which, in Rhode Island, she acquired (rumored for $ 17 million in cash) for parties. This Victorian villa is located on top of a small hill overlooking the sandy beach, right on the Atlantic Ocean. Taylor often hosts grandiose celebrity receptions at her, including her signature TSwift party on July 4 (US Independence Day), which included Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne.