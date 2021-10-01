What does Alex Rodriguez’s lover think about his breakup with Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

A few days ago, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announced their separation. “We realized that we had become best friends. We will continue to work together and support each other in common affairs and projects. We wish all the best to each other and to each other’s children. Out of respect for them, the only thing we can do now is to thank everyone who sent us their kind words of support, ”they admitted.

However, not everyone believes that things are exactly as the stars said. The breakup of a bright couple continues to be discussed by fans who blame actress Madison LeCroy for what happened. It was rumored that it was with her that Rodriguez cheated on Lopez, which led to a crisis in the relationship. However, Lecrey herself is trying in every possible way to avoid a scandal. After the news of the breakup of the engagement, the actress spoke out, noting that she “wishes both of them all the best.”

Madison tries to smooth things over

They started talking about the athlete’s betrayal last month. Then Madison herself provoked rumors, admitting to the whole country that a famous baseball player flirted with her. Caring viewers quickly found out that it was Lopez’s fiancé. True, later Lecrey assured that she had never communicated with a man live, only corresponded.

Recall that Lopez and Rodriguez have been dating since 2017. The singer herself took the initiative to please the athlete. Two years later, Rodriguez proposed to the artist, giving her a diamond ring. For some time now, Lopez stopped wearing this ring, but surrounded by the stars, they say that after the break, she did not return the jewelry to Alex.

