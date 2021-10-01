What happened in a week in the world of show business and cinema

The star of “The Terminator” in the cast of The Last of Us adaptation of Kantemir Balagov, the first meeting of Mikhail Efremov with his wife after being transferred to the colony, as well as the revealed lies Amber Heard and Brad Pitt as the host of “Oscar”: “Gazeta.Ru” talks about the most interesting news of cinema, music and show business over the past week.

The shooting of the special issue of “Friends”

The Friends of the series announced on Instagram that they had finished filming a special episode of the project. Production of the series was supposed to begin in March 2020, but it was postponed for almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“End! Can you rejoice more? Friends: Reunion will premiere soon, says the photo from the set.

The filming was attended by all of the leading cast and producers of the series, David Crane and Martha Kaufman. The talk show episode will air on HBO Max. The date of the premiere has not yet been announced. Earlier, David Schwimmer said that in the special the actors “will be themselves” and will not play their characters.

Oscar hosts announced

Actors Brad Pitt and Zendaya will host the 2021 Oscars. The event will be held in full-time format on the night of April 26, Moscow time. The nominees are invited to come to Los Angeles whenever possible. Guests will be divided into small groups to reduce the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.

Halle Berry, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Renee Zellweger, Reese Witherspoon and Harrison Ford will present the award-winning statuettes. Earlier it was reported that the ceremony in 2021 may be partially transferred to European sites. The American part of the program will take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, and two additional locations in Paris and London are also preparing to receive guests.

Depp’s production project to be shown at Beat Film Festival

The Beat Film Festival has announced a program for this year. In the category “Most of all you need” pictures “about people who go one step ahead of everyone and change the rules of the game” are presented. It includes Top of the Mountain projects about a waste incineration plant with a ski run on the roof, Games with Sharks about Australian diver and Jaws operator Valerie Taylor, and other films. The musical program includes the films Matthew Herbert: A Symphony of Noise, The Electro Sisters, Motel Nowhere, At the Foot of the Volcano, Moby, and Johnny Depp’s production project Another with Shane McGowan about the frontman of The Pogues.

Police found no evidence of beating Amber Heard

Actress Amber Heard, who accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of domestic violence, was caught in a lie. According to the Daily Mail, the video from the chest cameras of the police arriving at Heard’s apartment shows no signs of mayhem or a fight. According to police officers, they did not see any bodily harm, property damage or other traces of Depp’s crimes, which the actress claimed. Depp’s lawyer, Adam Waldman, said the video proves his client’s innocence.

Alexander Petrov will play Sergei Yesenin

Actor Alexander Petrov got the role of the poet Sergei Yesenin in the film “December” of the online cinema Start. The drama teaser was published on the YouTube channel of the video service. The director and screenwriter of the film was Klim Shipenko (“Serf”, “Text”, “Salute 7”). The plot of the tape will cover the last years of Yesenin’s life. In a commentary by Shipenko for the press release, it is said that Petrov “will have to embody on the screen the drama and the feeling of impending death, the poet’s inner pain.” The release of the film is scheduled for December 2021, and will be distributed by the film company Central Partnership.

Zemfira released the soundtrack to Litvinova’s “North Wind”

Singer and composer Zemfira Ramazanova has published the album “North Wind” with soundtracks to the film of the same name by her friend Renata Litvinova. The performer wrote on Instagram that a collection of 15 songs is available on all audio platforms. Two weeks before the release of the soundtrack, Litvinova hinted in social networks about its release. At the end of February, Zemfira released her first music album Borderline in eight years at the end of February. She was later suspected of possibly plagiarizing the album cover.

Mikhail Efremov first met his wife in the colony

Honored Artist of Russia Mikhail Efremov, sentenced to 7.5 years for a fatal road accident, saw his wife Sofya Kruglikova for the first time after being sent to the colony. He was convoyed to the Belgorod region on November 6, 2020 (in February, Mikhail also briefly participated in the investigative actions in the case of perjury in his favor, they took place in Moscow). After they allowed visits in IK-4, his wife came to Efremov, reports “StarHit”… Previously, the artist communicated with loved ones in writing and by phone. Now Efremov works in the colony in the garment industry: he inserts locks in the zippers of protective suits. He resigned from the post of head of the club, vacated in IK-4 in March.

The performer of the role in “Terminator” will play in the film adaptation of The Last of Us Kantemir Balagov

Actor Gabriel Luna, best known for playing a cyborg from the future in Terminator: Dark Fate, will star in the adaptation of the hit HBO video game The Last of Us.

In the series directed by Kantemir Balagov, he will play Tommy, the younger brother of the protagonist. According to the plot, the latter must take the girl out of the quarantine zone in post-apocalypse conditions. The show will be produced by Craig Mazin (TV series Chernobyl). The adaptation will also feature Game of Thrones stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. They will play the roles of Joel the smuggler and the teenage girl Ellie.

The Japanese commented on the Russian film about the Kuriles

Japanese readers appreciated an article by JB Press journalist Asuki Tokuyama, who quoted director Vladimir Kozlov’s interview about his documentary Kunashir. The tape tells about the life of people on the island of the same name. According to the article, Kozlov believes that it will be difficult for the Japanese to understand the film because of the “unpleasant truth.”

“The article does not disclose what exactly the ‘unpleasant truth for the Japanese’ will consist of? Is it that most of the inhabitants of Kunashir do not want the return of the northern islands of Japan? So it’s natural, ”the Japanese wrote in the comments under the article.

Other users from Japan have asked to come to terms with the fact that the Kuril Islands will not be returned to Japan. “The return of the“ northern territories ”is absolutely impossible. Nobody will return them to us. We must stop all the conversations around this! ” – quoted comment site kp.ru…