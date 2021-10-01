What happened on the crypto market while everyone was asleep – review from October 1

The TikTok short video service will create an NFT collection, the Zero Hash crypto startup team managed to close the investment round for $ 35 million, Visa presented the concept of the protocol for CBDC – these and other news on the morning of October 1 in our review

Behavior of cryptocurrencies – leaders in capitalization

Bitcoin (BTC) started the last day of the working five-day period with a slight correction. As of 06:27 (Moscow time), the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 43,490. The minimum value of bitcoin per day is fixed at $ 42,787, the maximum is at $ 44,092.

Bitcoin price chart. Source: TradingView

The second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization – Ethereum – also started Friday with a slight drop. As of this writing, ETH is trading at $ 2996.

Ethereum price chart. Source: TradingView

The best result of movement per day in the top 10 cryptocurrencies was demonstrated by Polkadot (+ 2.37%), for the week – by Binance Coin (+ 1.66%). Cardano lost in price more actively than others within 24 hours (-0.45%). Within the week, the largest losses were recorded at Polkadot (-11.59%).

Top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies. Source: CoinMarketCap

In the top 100 most capitalized cryptocurrencies, OMG Network (+ 12.73%) recorded the best daily growth result, and dYdX (+ 69.53%) over the week. At the same time, the coin lost more actively than others in value over the past 24 hours (-13.60%). The largest losses for the week were recorded at Huobi Token (-32.71%).

Breaking news of the morning of October 1

The Visa payment system team created the concept of a protocol for central bank digital currencies (CBDC). Information about this appeared in the publication of the company.

The Visa project was named Universal Payments Channel (UPC). Within its framework, the developers presented blockchain communication options for the CBDC exchange. The Visa team proposed to conduct payments with national currencies through UPC servers, which act as gateways.

Read also: Visa plans a full immersion in the cryptocurrency industry

Crypto startup Zero Hash raised $ 35 million in a C-series funding round. Information about this appeared in a press release of the organization.

Investmentround is headed by Point72 Ventures. Zero Hash was also funded by NYCA Partners, DriveWealth and a group of angel investors. The developers plan to use the funds to develop their products.

The TikTok short video service will create a collection of non-fungible tokens (NFT). Information about this appeared in the platform’s press release.

As part of the project, according to TikTok representatives, the platform’s top content producers will interact with the best NFT creators.

Recall that earlier information appeared on the network that bitcoin miners took over all hosting services in St. Petersburg.

