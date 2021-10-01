What Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand are up to

An overview of interesting projects launched into production.

Jennifer Lopez continues to actively develop her film career. After signing a contract with Netflix, the star has already found a new project for herself. She will produce the sci-fi thriller Atlas, in which she will also star. Her heroine in the distant future is fighting for the fate of humanity against artificial intelligence. In order to win, she will have to team up with an unusual ally – another AI. Will direct the film by Brad Peyton (Rampage) and written by Aaron Eli Coleit (Heroes).

“Being able to star Jennifer in this film is a dream come true as I know she will bring incredible strength, depth and authenticity that we all admire in her work.“, – the director has already spoken.

Brad Pitt is producing the Husbands thriller, based on the Chandler Baker novel, which has yet to be released. For the big screen, the work will be adapted by the author himself, Kristen Wiig will play the main role.

The plot focuses on Nora Spangler, a successful lawyer and overworked mother who wants to move to a luxurious suburban area. There she meets a group of powerful women with husbands whose merits can only be envied. The project is already being compared to The Stepford Wives (1975).

Frances McDormand will not only produce the film adaptation of the bestselling book Women Talk, but will also star in the film. Rooney Mara, Clay Foy and Jesse Buckley will accompany the actress on the set. They will play heroines who live in an isolated religious colony and try to reconcile their faith with a series of sexual harassment committed by men living in the community. Academy Award nominee Sarah Polly will write the screenplay and direct the film.

