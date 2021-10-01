What Katy Perry looks like now: the paparazzi removed the singer in a swimsuit

Katy Perry hit the lens of the paparazzi

The star is captured in a bright purple one-piece swimsuit, her hair is slicked back and tied in a tight ponytail.

American singer and actress Katy Perry was spotted with her husband, actor Ordando Bloom, on a Hawaiian beach. The couple was filmed by the paparazzi. Writes about this Dailymail

In the first photo, Katy Perry is walking along the beach with a smartphone in her hands. On the second – she sits on a towel, and Orlando Bloom approaches the singer to give her baseball cap.

Note that Katie began to gain weight during her pregnancy.

Recall that the famous couple became parents on August 27 last year. They had a daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katie has her first child, and her husband has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, from his marriage to Australian model Miranda Kerr.

As previously reported, Katy Perry starred in her underwear five days after giving birth.

