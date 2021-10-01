What men wore last week: February 1-7

1. John Legend

At first we thought that we came across a photo of John Legend from 2018 – it seems that it was then that Gucci fur slippers were at the peak of popularity. But the protective mask on the musician’s face reminded us that we are still in 2021, and Legend is calmly wearing things without reference to trends. We approve of this approach: it is much more deliberate than a seasonal wardrobe update.

2. Harry Styles

It’s no secret that Harry Styles despises gender stereotypes. Skirts, dresses, pearl threads and boots with heels have long been registered in his closet, and now they have added an apron in flowers tied to his belt. So far, however, in this way the musician was noticed only on the set of the film “Don’t Worry, Sweetheart”, but it is possible that Harry will persuade the props to give him an apron. Still, the singer is a big lover of floral prints and catchy accessories.

3. Harrison Ford

Khaki and brown help camouflage not only in nature. Harrison Ford, for example, successfully mimics the surrounding reality in the city. At the same time, the actor’s image does not look boring, because Ford picked things up in different shades: the T-shirt looks much brighter against the background of the trousers, and the orange lining of the jacket subtly adds a color accent.

4. Ryan Reynolds

The actor is in no hurry to bury the ax of war (even a comic one) with Hugh Jackman. Ryan Reynolds learned to throw sharp weapons in his new show Ryan Reynolds Doesn’t Know last week. To get a better shot, Ryan stuck a photo of Hugh in the center of the target. Well, in order not to get cold during training, Reynolds put on insulated gloves (in such a frost, you also cannot do without a pair) and a Moncler down jacket.

5. Bradley Cooper

We are sure that many celebrities do not want to cancel the mask regime at all – it is easy to hide from prying eyes behind a bandage on the face (however, the paparazzi cannot be fooled). To surely not attract attention, you can complement the image with dark glasses – for example, Paul Bettany did a couple of weeks ago. But in this form it is difficult to see at least something, because the lenses sweat a lot. Better to take the example of Bradley Cooper, who fenced off from the world with a good old baseball cap.

6. Timothy Chalamet

In the new Netflix project Don’t Look Up, Cate Blanchett and Leonardo DiCaprio will save the Earth from an approaching meteorite. Well, Timothy Chalamet will show everyone what happens when you combine streetwear and military uniforms. Spoiler alert: you get an idea for a cool look – layered, slightly sloppy and extremely comfortable.

