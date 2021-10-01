What stars were considered an ideal couple – there is only friendship between them

When viewers see a beautiful couple on the screen, many people have a question – are the actors playing love or is it real? Much to the displeasure of many fans, these celebrities are friends, not dating.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet

The actors first met on the set of the movie Titanic in 1996. Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio immediately became friends and played the fool in their free time. In the frame, Kate and Leo played a couple in love. Winslet said that working with handsome Leo was difficult because of her attitude to her own figure.

“This is my first time playing an American. Plus, my partner was Leo, whom I had already seen in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape? And The Basketball Diary. And I was just an overweight girl – the last one on any list. “

Despite Winslet’s fears, the couple liked the audience of “Titanic” so much that after the release of the film, fans were sure that Kate and Leo were definitely dating! In numerous interviews, the actors emphasized that they are connected only by deep friendship. After “Titanic” the actors played the spouses in the drama “The Road of Change”. For her role in the film, Kate Winslet received a Golden Globe. The actress turned to DiCaprio from the stage with words of love, and he sent her blown kisses back.

In 2012, the friendship between Kate and Leo only grew stronger: when Winslet married Ned Rocknroll, DiCaprio led her to the altar. Journalists are sure: Kate will do the same at Leo’s wedding, but the Hollywood actor has no plans to marry.

Anton Ptushkin and Nastya Ivleeva

Nastya Ivleeva met Anton Ptushkin on the set of the program “Heads and Tails”. The producers of the show decided that an intelligent and calm young man would be a perfect match for “people’s blogger Nastya Danger”. In an interview, Anton said that he did not know Nastya before filming together, was not interested in her work. At first, Ivleeva and Ptushkin did not like each other, but later they were imbued with sympathy. Anton Ptushkin appeared in the video blogs of Nastya Ivleeva and even embodied several characters in the sketches of the Instagram diva. Fans wondered: are Nastya and Anton really together? The TV presenters did not give a direct answer to the question.

In 2018, Nastya Ivleeva met with rapper Aljay, and already a couple of months after their first meeting, the musician recorded the song “360”, dedicated to Nastya. Fans of the Ivleeva-Ptushkin couple were upset: they expected to see a cheerful colleague in the companion of their favorite blogger, not a secretive rapper. Nastya married Aljay, and Anton left the Eagle and Tails show. The “love story” ended before it even began.

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp

Hollywood actors met on the set of The Tourist. In the early days of filming, Angelina behaved emphatically polite. Johnny, in turn, called the actress “diva” and admired her professionalism. Over time, Jolie and Depp began to communicate outside the set, have dinner together and become friends. During this period, Angelina was going through a difficult divorce from Brad Pitt, and Johnny Depp supported her.











Over the years, Angie and Johnny’s friendship continues. The paparazzi photographed them several times on a joint vacation, but the actors did not confirm the romantic relationship. When the actor decided to marry the young actress Amber Heard, Angelina Jolie did not support him and tried to dissuade Johnny from thoughtless solutions. Depp married Heard anyway, and years later he clearly regretted it.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans

Movie stars Marvel met before participating in the films of the MCU. Their first joint work was the comedy “Highest Score”. Fate pitted Johansson and Evans once again on the set of The Nanny Diaries – Chris played the ideal guy from Harvard, with whom the heroine Scarlett began an affair. After the release of the film, fans “married” Johansson and Evans. However, in 2008, Scarlett announced her engagement to another star handsome Ryan Reynolds. The marriage did not last long: in 2010, Johansson and Reynolds divorced.

In 2012 Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans starred in The Avengers. Their heroes fought on the same side, and the half-hints of a romantic relationship in the film “The First Avenger: Another War” gave fans hope that there is something more in life between the actors than friendship. In an interview, Scarlett and Chris unanimously stated that they were not attracted to each other as relatives.

In 2020, after the release of The Avengers. Finale ”, Scarlett Johansson married TV presenter Kevin Jost. Fans of the couple Scarlett and Chris were upset, but wished their beloved actress happiness. Nothing is known about the personal life of Chris Evans.

Jason Momoa and Emilia Clarke

One of the most memorable couples in the series “Game of Thrones“- miniature Daenerys Targaryen and courageous khal Drogo – existed for the whole season, but the audience remembered it for a long time. After Jason Momoa left the show, fans created petitions for the hero to return to the show. In response, the actor only laughed it off, but noticed that he did not mind appearing in Daenerys’ dreams, because he communicates so well with Emilia Clarke!

Smiling Emilia shared a funny story with reporters:

“The first time I met Jason Momoa was when I was tired, returning to the hotel. I was walking along the corridor with my bags and I heard: “Wife!” This huge and bearded man runs to hug me and throws me on the floor. Just like rugby!“

Actors made friends to the point that Emilia was present at every Jason’s birthday party. And when in 2019 it became known about Clark’s illness, the actor said that he was afraid of losing his girlfriend and was very worried about her illness. Hoping for a marriage between Clark and Momoa is useless, because Jason is married to actress Lisa Bona, whom he fell in love with as a teenager. But Emilia and Jason are very close friends, and fans hope to see them in one film. Recently, information appeared on the network that Emilia Clarke may replace Amber Heard in the second part of the movie “Aquaman”, so fans of the couple have a chance to see their favorite actors together.