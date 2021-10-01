What Tom Hanks’ sons look like – Rambler / cinema

Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks is 64 years old. The actor was married twice and raised four children, three of whom are sons: Colin, Chet and Truman. The oldest is now 43 years old, the middle one is 30 years old, and the youngest is 25. Rambler tells what they do.

All three sons followed in their father’s footsteps and became actors. The children have not yet succeeded in overshadowing the glory of the star dad, but their career has also taken place. Colin Hanks has studied theatrical art, has already managed to play on stage, work on the stage behind the scenes and star in a big movie. He starred in the films King Kong, “

But 30-year-old Chet always gave Tom Hanks a lot of problems. The actor’s middle son often got into high-profile scandals related to illegal substances, brawls and drunk driving. However, he also acts in films. One of his most recent roles was in the TV series Your Honor.