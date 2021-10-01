What’s it like working with Hugh Jackman and digging into his memories?

HUGH JACKMAN

ELLE Would you like such a “memory machine” to exist in reality? And if so, what memories would you like to return to?

Oh, I have many such memories. While the film encourages people not to dive into memories too often and be careful with nostalgia, I would definitely like to relive the moments dearest to my heart once again. One of these – my daughter was born, my son was 5 years old, we celebrated Christmas on the beach in Australia with the whole family. And it was one of the happiest days of my life. Then I didn’t even realize it, but now I understand how I would like to return to that day again, to take the baby in my arms, to teach my son to swim, to relive these feelings.

Don’t you think the film turned out to be very “feminine”? It seemed to me that the plot develops in the way that a woman would like it to be.

Of course, because it was written and shot by an incredible woman – Lisa Joy. I believe that, regardless of genre, crew and actors, a film is always a director’s personal story. Liza not only put a lot of time and effort into it, she put her soul into it. It is a poetic painting that leaves a sweet and bitter aftertaste at the same time.

Do you think Memories could become a TV series? It seems that other people’s memories can be studied endlessly?

I think that the world that Lisa created is so original and amazing that it may well find the most unusual continuation. It is important that this world does not seem fictional. I can perfectly imagine that in the near future, due to global warming, cities will go under water, because of this, people will go out only at night, and someone will come up with a technology that will return us to memories. Lisa came up with “Westworld”, so you can rest assured that if it comes to the series, she will do it better than anyone else.