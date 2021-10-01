“When I’m old and tired of everyone in Hollywood, I’ll go to work on Broadway.”

… give up social media for at least a day? For the purity of the experiment, I advise you to remove these applications from your phone. I am constantly asked why I do not have Instagram, and I always answer something like “Who told you that I do not have it?” or “Until I decided that I can put the most personal on public display.” The truth is somewhere in between.

… watch a Woody Allen movie you haven’t seen yet? Spoiler alert: one weekend or even a week is hardly enough for you, this is a task for a whole month. Personally, I love the classics – “Annie Hall” and “Manhattan” – and never revisit pictures with my participation. It’s amazing how differently Woody and I perceive New York, even though we were both born and raised here. But most importantly, he never ceases to admire this city. And I – to them!

… buy new sunglasses? They help out a lot when you don’t have time to do your makeup. And of course, they take care of their eyes – especially those as sensitive as mine. By the way, I love that the fashion for frames with chains is back – a real salvation for those who lose everything. I, as you understand, exactly from this category.

… go to the ends of the world at the earliest opportunity? It seems to me that there are not many places left on Earth where we can be ourselves. I already forgot when I allowed myself such a luxury in New York. But one day I ended up in Ethiopia, where in all the time I met only two people who spoke English. There I realized: to find out what kind of person stands in front of you, and tell him everything about yourself, you don’t have to speak the same language – sometimes you just need to look into his eyes. We are able to communicate without words, we want very much.