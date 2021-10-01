When nature is not resting: children of celebrities who are as successful as their parents

Our heroes decided to choose a creative profession, although they knew from the beginning that they would have to get out of the shadow of their own stellar parents. Well! They did it!

1. Val Kilmer and Jack Kilmer

Val Kilmer is remembered from the films of the 90s and now his son, Jack, shines on the screen. He not only starred in films, but also successfully promoted as a fashion model.

2. Nicolas Cage and Weston Cage

Incredibly bright and charismatic – this is how the son of Nicolas Cage should be. And he found his way – he devoted his life to music. Behind a career in the black metal band Eyes of Noctum. And even though Weston did not get a bright role in the cinema, although he tried what it is, he became the author of soundtracks for films.

3. Jack Nicholson and Ray Nicholson

This young man stands out both in appearance and charisma among his peers. And this is not surprising – he inherited his data from his famous father. However, Ray clearly received acting talent from Jack Nicholson: he is successfully promoting in the film industry. Like his father, the guy is picky enough when choosing roles. Therefore, his face appeared in the tapes, which received rave reviews from both critics and the public.

4. Robert Downey Jr and Indio Falconer Downey

The eldest son of Robert Downey Jr. tried his hand at cinema, but only in childhood, at the age of nine. As it turned out, Indio has a soul for music. Therefore, he plays with the group The Dose, which he organized together with a friend.

5. David Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham

The young man chose his own path – he became a professional photographer. And he did the right thing: the photo below clearly demonstrates that the guy has a talent for this.

6. Jackie Chan and Jaycee Chan

Jaycee was born in Los Angeles, USA. But he remained in America until his 20th birthday. After the guy moved to Hong Kong to become an actor, he also successfully played music.

7. Jean-Claude Van Damme and Christopher Van Warenberg

This guy grew up in a special atmosphere, because his father is a Hollywood star, and his mother is an equally successful bodybuilder. This predetermined Christopher’s life: from a young age, he knows perfectly well what martial arts are, and has already managed to appear on the screen more than once. However, this did not stop the young man from trying the roles of a producer and screenwriter.

8. Tom Cruise and Connor Cruise

Connor, who was fortunate enough to become the adopted son of Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise, could be expected to have a successful acting career. And the guy really showed up on the screens. But, it seems, he realized that he did not like it – later the young man became a DJ. He also loves to fish!

9. Denzel Washington and John David Washington

John David preferred sports to acting. And he was able to prove himself brightly in American football. Alas, due to injury I had to give up sports. And then Denzel Washington’s son appeared in the movies. It is interesting that here, too, he achieved success – the young man managed to be noted and even awarded for individual roles.

10. Gary Busey and Jake Busey

This is that vivid example when at first glance you can guess who the son went to. And outwardly, Jake resembles Gary Buzi, and in the profession he chose the same path. He not only plays in the movies: he also plays the roles that his dad usually got – charismatic villains.

11. Will Smith and Trey Smith

Will Smith’s eldest son from his first marriage tried his hand at cinema. Trey also starred in videos of his own father. Interestingly, he gained fame when he took part in the show “America’s Next Top Model.”