Where to find a leather skirt like Selena Gomez

In the fall, the actress chooses a stylish mini-length model

With the onset of cold weather, many girls give up skirts and dresses in favor of trousers and jeans. But Selena Gomez has a great fit for this fall – a black leather mini skirt that fits perfectly into any wardrobe. American actress and singer has collected a topical black total bow with a wrap skirt Versace , knitted top with a notch and sandals on thin straps.

Selena Gomez

A black leather skirt is as versatile as pants … It can be easily added to any casual look, combining with the voluminous sweater , turtleneck , cardigan or a sweatshirt, and also worn in the office in the company of an oversized jacket, a shirt with a man’s shoulder or a basic T-shirt. Leather looks great with denim, corduroy , velvet and textured materials – tweed or bouclé.

Inspired by the image of Selena Gomez, we have collected several sets for every day, which are worth repeating this fall. We also picked up stylish skirts made of natural and eco-leather, similar to those worn by the American star.

Maison Margiela vest, 35,850 rubles, Bottega Veneta skirt, 182,500 rubles, tsum.ru, Saint Laurent bag, Jil Sander earrings, 32,975 rubles, matchesfashion.com, Bottega Veneta boots

Versace skirt, 162,500 rubles

Nanushka skirt, 29,950 rubles

Dolce & Gabbana skirt, 69,950 rubles

Totême coat, 74,910 rubles, toteme-studio.com, JW Anderson sweater, 32,125 rubles, matchesfashion.com, Maje skirt, 39,900 rubles, maje.ru, Loewe bag, 191,500 rubles, tsum.ru, JW Anderson slides

Frankie Shop jacket, 27,882 rubles, net-a-porter.com, Marni sweater, 48,447 rubles, Saint Laurent skirt, 209,500 rubles, Geox boots

Skirt Courrèges, 60499 rubles

Skirt MSGM, 26,050 rubles

Wear an extra long sweater with boots like Leonie Hanne does Read











