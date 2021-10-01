Where you can watch the festival docks of Konchalovsky, Spielberg and Herzog for free

The platform “Look” will exclusively show high-profile premieres.

Launched last fall, the Watch platform will present exclusive premieres of documentaries this month. WITHamong them is Steven Spielberg’s production of Hate, scripted Oscar winner Alex Gibney, included in the program of the 42nd Moscow International Film Festival “Cheerful Man” by Andrei Konchalovsky, “Meetings with Gorbachev” by Werner Herzog, as well as the film by Marianna Yarovskaya from the shortlist of “Oscar-2019” “Women of the Gulag” about those who survived the repression 1930s…

Another notable project will be the first Russian documentary on Netflix “Crosses”. He will talk about one of the oldest prisons located in the center of St. Petersburg. The creators touched upon the stories of famous people who visited these dungeons, from Marshal of the Soviet Union Konstantin Rokossovsky to the artist Kazimir Malevich and the poet Joseph Brodsky.

Viewers will be able to see all films for free. And those who prefer to watch documentaries on the big screen can pay attention to a selection of new films for rent.