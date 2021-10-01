Which of the stars meets only colleagues

Celebrities have such a busy work schedule that they can only find love among colleagues. 5-tv.ru found out which of the celebrities meets exclusively with those who work with them in the same area.

Ben Affleck

The future artist experienced the first serious feeling during his school years. Cheyenne Rothman became his chosen one. The young man even followed her into the University of Vermont. But the girl turned out to be not loyal to Ben Affleck, so in 1997 they broke up. She later became an actress and film producer.

The artist’s new hobby was actress Gwyneth Peltrow. She and Ben got along when she was going through a breakup with Brad Pitt, and he – with Rothman. Gwyneth and Ben were considered one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. They spent a lot of time together and gave each other cute gifts. Their relationship deteriorated after working together on the film Shakespeare in Love, where Peltrow had an affair with Joseph Fiennes, the leading actor.

A still from the film “Another’s Ticket”, dir. Don Rus, 2000. Photo:globallookpress / Supplied by FilmStills.net

Immediately after breaking up with Peltrow, Affleck began dating Sandra Bullock. They starred together in the movie “Forces of Nature”, but their relationship ended in parting. Then Ben got on the set of “Gigli”, where he met with Jennifer Lopez… The artists soon became inseparable. Their relationship was actively discussed in the press. But this romance of the Oscar-winning actor ended in parting.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were considered the most beautiful couple in Hollywood. Photo:globallookpress / Cinzia Camela

The new passion of the star of the movie “Good Will Hunting” was the actress Jennifer Gardner, with whom they had an affair on the set of the movie “Daredevil”, although they had known each other before. In 2005, the lovers got married. In this marriage, the daughters Violet, Seraphin and the son Samuel were born. But they did not save the relationship of the artists, and in 2015 the couple announced a divorce. The actors officially divorced in 2017. The reason for the breakup, according to Jennifer Gardner, was Affleck’s infidelity.

Married to Jennifer Gardner, Ben Affleck became the father of three children. Photo:globallookpress / Jared Milgrim

Ben Affleck met actress Ana de Armas on the set of Deep Waters. Their relationship continued during the quarantine announced in the United States due to the coronavirus. But in 2021, they broke up. In the same year, the already two-time Oscar winner reunited with Jennifer Lopez. Their romance lasted five months, after which they parted.

Anastasia Vertinskaya

The Scarlet Sails star got married for the first time at the age of 20. She became her chosen one Nikita Mikhalkov. The lovers had a son Stepan. But Anastasia, in her own words, really wanted to become an actress and decided that in the name of this she could sacrifice her family.

Anastasia Vertinskaya preferred a career to Nikita Mikhalkov. Photo:RIA Novosti / Alexey Filippov

The actress was going through a difficult divorce from her husband. But very soon she began a relationship with Alexander Gradsky. Their romance lasted for several years, but ended in parting. The actress herself spoke coolly about this boyfriend. According to her, it was just a novel.

Anastasia Vertinskaya spoke coolly about the relationship with Alexander Gradsky. Photo: globallookpress.com / Russian Look; RIA / Malyshev Nikolay

Oleg Efremov became the last big love of the “Amphibian Man” star. The artist adored him. Vertinskaya wanted to marry him, because he did not require her to cook and clean. But he was married at that time. After a while, Efremov nevertheless proposed to her, but it was too late – Vertinskaya had time to cool down for him. Their relationship lasted 20 years. After parting with Efremov, Vertinskaya realized that marriage was not for her. Her beloved men remain father and son.

The romance of Anastasia Vertinskaya and Oleg Efremov lasted 20 years. Photo: globallookpress / Russian Look, Lev Sherstennikov

Sergey Bezrukov

Actor Sergey Bezrukov was not popular with girls at school. But in the future he became the favorite of millions of Russian women, playing the role of Sasha Bely in the TV series “Brigade”. On the set of this project, he signed with actress Irina Livanova, who for the sake of Sergei left her husband Igor Livanov. She was eight and a half years older than her colleague, but the lovers were not embarrassed by such an age difference.

For the sake of Sergei Bezrukov, Irina left her husband. Photo: globallookpress.com / Viktor Chernov

The marriage of Irina and Sergei lasted 15 years. Fans believed that these two were connected by a strong feeling. But in 2013, with reference to Bezrukov’s father, information appeared in the media that the artist has two illegitimate children from actress Christina Smirnova. Later, the star of the “Brigade” confirmed this information, saying that he recognizes his responsibility and supports the heirs.











In 2015, Irina and Sergey broke up. The reason for the gap was the artist’s new passion – director Anna Matison. The actor met her on the set of the film “Milky Way”. It turned out that they had a lot in common and they fell in love. Sergei did not deceive his wife and honestly admitted that he fell in love with another. Anna and Sergey got married in 2016. In their marriage, daughter Maria and sons Stepan and Ivan were born. Toddlers are friendly with their father’s children from previous relationships. But the artist protects the heirs from the attention of the press, believing that they, due to their age, may not cope with the pressure of the public.

Sergey Bezrukov and his wife Anna Matison are raising three common children. Photo:globallookpress.com / Komsomolskaya Pravda

Angelina Jolie

Future actress Angelina Jolie from her youth she showed a violent temper. At the age of 14, she first moved in with a young man. But this relationship ended in rupture. At the age of 20, she got married for the first time. The future star was chosen by actor Johnny Lee Miller – Jolie met him on the set of the film “Hackers”. But a year after the wedding, the couple broke up. Despite the breakup, Angelina considers Miller the greatest husband a girl can dream of. The actors maintain friendly relations.

Angelina Jolie’s marriage to Johnny Lee Miller lasted only a year. Photo:globallookpress / KPA

In 2000, Jolie on the set of the film “Controlling Flights” met with Billy Bob Torton… They had a difference of 20 years, but this did not stop the couple. Their romance was distinguished by stormy passions. The lovers got tattoos with each other’s names. Husband and wife wore medallions with drops of spouse’s blood. Four years later, the actors broke up, but to this day they are friends.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton after the divorce brought tattoos with each other’s names. Photo:globallookpress.com / via www.imago-images.de

Angelina Jolie does not hide her bisexuality. After her divorce from Billy Bob Thornton, she began an affair with her co-star Jenny Shimizu. But they went their separate ways. Then Jolie got on the set of the rom-com “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, where her wife was played by Brad Pitt. At that moment he was married to an actress Jennifer Aniston… However, he could not resist the charm of Jolie. Aniston found out about her husband’s infidelity from the media, which published joint pictures of Jolie and Pitt, after which she filed for divorce.

Angelina Jolie was severely persecuted. The media and netizens believed that she took Pitt out of the family. The lovers themselves did not comment on the scandal. In 2006, Angelina announced her pregnancy from Pitt, then their daughter Shiloh was born. The actor, in turn, formalized the paternity of his beloved’s two adopted children – Madox and Zakhara.

The marriage of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ended in scandal. Photo: globallookpress.com / Byron Purvis.

The actors have lived in a civil marriage for ten years. During this time, twins Knox and Vivien and their adopted son Pax appeared in their family. The children persuaded their parents to get married, which happened in 2014. But already in 2016, the actress filed for divorce from her husband. It turned out that Jolie feared that his parenting methods would badly affect the children. In addition, she accused Pitt of addictions. In 2019, the stars officially divorced.

Pavel Volya

Future comedian Pavel Volya gained fame thanks to the Comedy Club project. On television, he met the presenter Marina Marika. The real name of the girl is Marina Kravtsova. The young man allegedly sought Marina’s location for a long time, and luck finally smiled at him. Nevertheless, their relationship ended in parting. Marina and Pavel remained friends.

The first darling of Pavel Volya was TV presenter Marina Marika. Photo : globallookpress / Anatoly Lomohov

Then the presenter appeared in the life of the comedian Nadezhda Sysoeva, but soon the lovers fled. After that, the media attributed to Pavel an affair with the Ukrainian ballerina Christina Shishpor, but the rumors were not confirmed. Soon Volya became close to Laysan Utyashevawho has already worked on television. The gymnast’s mother died and she was very upset by her departure. The comedian turned out to be a person who was able to support Utyasheva in difficult times.

Pavel Volya and Lyaysyan Utyasheva are raising two children. Photo: TASS / Bobylev Sergey

In 2012, the couple got married. Today the couple are raising their son Robert and daughter Sophia. The lovers are happy together. During the period of self-isolation declared in Russia, the stars happily settled at home with their heirs. Before that, they only dreamed of working remotely in order to be together more often.