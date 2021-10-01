Who is Brad Pitt dating? The actor is credited with a new novel!

“They’ll make a good pair.”





Brad Pitt, at the age of 57, has earned the title of Hollywood’s most loving actor. Indeed, in recent years, he was credited with several novels at once – with the model Nicole Poturalski, with the healer Sat Hari Khalsa, with the designer Neri Oxman, even with his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Aniston.

At the end of May, Pitt again provoked rumors of a new romance. After the Oscar award, world tabloids began to write about the actor’s relationship with the singer Andra Day.

Behind the scenes of the ceremony, Brad and Andra communicated actively and even exchanged phone numbers.

“It could have been a professional conversation, but Pitt’s friends claim that they will make a good couple,” an insider told reporters.

Andra Day herself categorically denied rumors of an affair with Brad Pitt. After winning Best Actress at the BET Awards, Day spoke to Entertainment Tonight about why she wasn’t walking the red carpet with Brad.

“We are not dating. We don’t even know each other. But it’s fun, albeit taken out of thin air. Someone, apparently, was bored that day, ”said the singer. At the same time, Andra admits that Brad Pitt is a “great, super talented and wonderful” actor.