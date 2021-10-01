Who is Dmitry Rashevsky – Dynamo Moscow forward, young opening of the KHL season

The army club system did not even notice the native of St. Petersburg. Now he is one of the leaders of the first KHL West team.

A young star is growing in the KHL. The rise of the 20-year-old Rashevsky – the victory of Dynamo and the defeat of SKA

Dmitry Rashevsky – one of those who were not in vain believed in Dynamo. He fully justifies expectations and is quite capable of becoming a new star of the club. If not already.

The young striker made his debut in the KHL a year ago. But then he played only 9 games with Dynamo Moscow, scoring one assists. He got his second chance this year and almost immediately became a player in the first team. This season, he has already played 11 matches, scored 8 goals and made 5 assists.

Kudashov has repeatedly stated that this season Dynamo is betting on the young. Indeed, it’s time: it’s not in vain that MHC Dynamo Moscow took the Kharlamov Cup six months ago. Now some guys from the youth club are already players of the main team: these are Andrey Pribylsky and Nikita Novikov, Egor Bryzgalov and Bogdan Trineev, Vladislav Mikhailov and Dmitry Rashevsky.





The latter drew attention to himself even in the preseason, when he scored 9 points in 10 games. And in the regular season he only confirmed his skills and serious intentions. Now he is the fourth in the list of the league’s snipers, second only to the legionnaires of “Vityaz” and teammate Vadim Shipachev. And even then only in one puck. Still, Shipachev is more of a passer than a sniper, so Rashevsky may well bypass him soon. Trusting young people and especially justified trust is one of the best things in world hockey.

The striker began his career at the St. Petersburg Neva. But soon he changed his school, and since the 2015/2016 season he has already represented the juniors of Dynamo St. Petersburg. From that moment on, he always plays for Dynamo: either Moscow or St. Petersburg.

Before joining the KHL, Rashevsky spent a lot of time at HSE. Last season, it was the VHL that was the main league for him. At the beginning of the season, he played 24 games for Dynamo St. Petersburg, and a little later moved closer to Krasnogorsk, where he played 6 games. In the VHL, he has 12 goals and 10 assists. After the end of the season in the VHL, he went to the aid of the youth team and scored goals in the Kharlamov Cup final, which his team eventually took.

He will turn 21 in a week. In the summer he was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the 5th round. If the Canadians are watching him (and it would be strange if they did not), then they should literally jump from his statistics for the first month of the regular season. The guy drafted in the 5th round was hardly expected to make such frenzied progress.



Unlike young stars like Michkov or Miroshnichenko, Rashevsky was not called up for the Russian national team. And yet, being a Petersburger, he turned out to be one of those who did not fall under the omnipresent hand of SKA. It’s no secret that the St. Petersburg club brings together all promising guys. Because of this, the club system is oversaturated with players, and not everyone can get practice. For progress, this is, to put it mildly, not good. But Rashevsky was carried away. And the result is on the scoreboard: in almost every game there you can find his name.

The main advantage of Rashevsky is the wrist shot. And how not to score, when at times he receives transfers from Shipachev himself, with whom he plays in the majority. He also has this wonderful youthful desire to go forward, and fight in the opponent’s zone, even alone.

Rashevsky definitely became a star at least in September. There are still several months ahead of the regular season and the playoffs, where Dynamo will most likely get to. And Dmitry has a chance to follow in the footsteps of Shipachev’s teammate.