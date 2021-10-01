Will Smith as Mike Lowry joins Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic Games continues to aggressively expand the cast of popular characters from various franchises available in its Fortnite Battle Royale. This time their gaze fell on the famous actor Will Smith, who played many roles in many films, including those where the hero fights aliens. In theory, the developer should have added one of them because of the current season, but his choice turned out to be a little different.

With the release of the new update, the charismatic and fearless Mike Lowry from The Bad Boys joins the battle on the island. It’s weird that this isn’t Captain Stephen Hillier from Independence Day, Agent J from Men in Black, or Floyd Lawton (Deadshot) from Suicide Squad, because they would fit more into the Season 7 Alien Invasion theme. In addition, Lowry was added without his important partner, Marcus Burnett, without whom there would be no “bad guys”. Though Epic may fix this in the near future, as it did with Rick and Morty.

Either way, Mike Lowry’s Outfit Outfit is available now in the Fortnite Item Store. You can also purchase the Guardian of the Order set and get Mike’s double Crazy Knives.

Source: Epic Games