Will Smith reveals planetary secrets in new documentary series

The first trailer for the documentary series “Welcome to Earth” has appeared on the web, Collider reports. RIA Novosti, 09/29/2021

MOSCOW, September 29 – RIA Novosti. The first trailer for the documentary series “Welcome to Earth” has appeared on the web, Collider reports. This is a new National Geographic project. A total of six episodes were filmed. The show was hosted by Will Smith. He embarked on an unforgettable journey to explore the planet’s greatest wonders and uncover its secrets. The video shows how the famous actor hangs on cables, trying to climb a mountain, stands near the mouth of a volcano, sinks to the bottom of the ocean and more. Next to Smith was a team of real professionals – marine biologist Diva Amon, polar expedition participant Duane Fields, engineer Albert Lin, photographer Christina Mittermeier and climber Eric Weichenmeier. Among the producers of the series are director Darren Aronofsky, known for his films “Mom!”, “Black Swan”, “Requiem for a Dream” and others. The author of the soundtrack is Daniel Pemberton, who has worked on the soundtrack for the films “The Trial of the Chicago Seven”, “Birds of Prey: The Fantastic Story of Harley Quinn”, “Ocean’s 8” and others. The National Geographic project will be released on the Disney + platform in December 2021.

