Will Smith’s Top 4 Coolest Cars

Will Smith first achieved success in the 80s in the hip-hop genre, and later he conquered the film industry. Currently, Smith is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, with an income of $ 80 million, which gives him the opportunity to buy luxury cars for his collection.

Maybach is confidently at the top of the ultra-luxury segment in the auto industry. The car emphasizes the status of the actor. This is a comfortable and practical car, worth $ 350,000. The massive sedan is capable of accelerating to 100 km / h in just 5 seconds. The interior is trimmed with Napa leather combined with natural wood.

There is also a Rolls-Royce Ghost in Will Smith’s collection. The car is characterized by an impressive appearance and a rich list of functions. From standstill to 100 km / h, it accelerates in 4.6 seconds. The interior of the Ghost is finished with premium materials to enhance its luxury and exclusivity. Will Smith paid for the car at least 270 thousand euros.

The Tesla Roadster has an unrivaled level of engineering innovation. The design of the car is developed taking into account the laws of aerodynamics. The car looks stylish and aggressive at the same time. The range without recharging is close to 1,000 kilometers. The highlight of the car can be called a removable glass roof. The cost of the car reaches $ 250,000.

The Bentley Azure Convertible combines unrivaled driving character with a stylish and comfortable interior. Luxurious Azure costs 320,000 euros. This is one of the most expensive cars in Will Smith’s collection, and there are many more noteworthy cars in it, from powerful sports cars to imposing SUVs.