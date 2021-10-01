https://sputnik-georgia.ru/20211001/s-usami-i-vo-frake-bred-pitt-smenil-imidzh-i-shokiroval-set–260071527.html

With a mustache and a tailcoat: Brad Pitt changed his image and shocked the Network

With a mustache and a tailcoat: Brad Pitt changed his image and shocked the Network

The Hollywood star transformed for the sake of filming in a new project and became like the heir to an aristocratic dynasty 10/01/2021

TBILISI, October 1 – Sputnik. American actor Brad Pitt shocked the Network – the sex symbol of Hollywood changed his image and became like a true aristocrat. Brad Pitt continues to fight for custody with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, and in parallel is filming a new project. Filming for the new Babylon continues, with Pitt starring in it. The premiere screening is scheduled only for 2022, but for now, street photographers delight fans with photos from the site. For the filming of the new film, Pitt had to change his image – the actor grew a mustache and turned into a true aristocrat. In the new pictures, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star appeared in black trousers, a snow-white shirt and vest, as well as glasses and a bow tie around his neck. The film tells about the events in Hollywood in the 1920s, which is why Brad tried on an image from that time. Read also: Subscribe to video news from Georgia on our YouTube channel.

