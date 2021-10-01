Without Tom Hanks: trailer for the series “The Lost Symbol”

Streaming service Peacock has unveiled the first trailer for The Lost Symbol, which is actually a prequel to The Da Vinci Code, Angels and Demons and Inferno feature films. The Lost Symbol is based on the novel of the same name by the writer Dan Brown. The series will tell about the adventures of a young professor Langdon, whose role this time was played not by Tom Hanks, but by Ashley Zuckerman. According to the plot, unknown persons kidnap the mentor Robert Langdon – they demand from the professor to unravel one of the most guarded secrets of the Capitol. To return a friend and thwart a global conspiracy, Langdon teams up with the mentor’s daughter.

Interestingly, the Lost Symbol chronologically was written by Dan Brown after The Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons. However, Sony Pictures, which released the film adaptations of the two novels, decided to skip The Lost Symbol because of its similarity to Disney’s Treasure of the Nation storyline. As a result, in 2016 the film “Inferno” was released (also based on the novel of the same name). Nothing is known about the further fate of this franchise. According to rumors, Sony Pictures was going to return to “The Lost Symbol”, but in the end, the film adaptation moved to NBC, and then to its streaming service Peacock, on which it will be released in mini-series format. At the moment, nothing is known about the premiere date, but it will definitely take place in the coming months.