World Vegetarian Day: Which Star Doesn’t Eat Meat

October 1 is traditionally celebrated as the Day of Vegetarianism. Today, about 11% of the world’s population are supporters of this way of eating.

Singer Natalia Mogilevskaya not only adheres to intermittent fasting, but also became a vegetarian.

“Meat is a thing of the past. My main food is cereals, vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, herbs,” – said the artist on the network.

For breakfast, Mogilevskaya eats chia with berries and buckwheat milk, dines with stew and salad or vegetarian borscht with mushrooms. For dinner, takes a salad of beans and nuts.

British musician Sting does not eat meat, visits the gym, is actively engaged in yoga, jogging and aerobics. Also, the ex-lead singer of The Police is practicing tantric sex. Trudie Styler, Sting’s wife, in her interviews repeatedly spoke frankly on this topic and boasted of her husband’s ability to make love for more than five hours without stopping.

Star spouses Olga Gorbacheva and Yuri Nikitin do not consume meat and alcohol. The singer gave up meat products eight years ago. And the producer became one of the first in the Ukrainian show business who began to observe vegetarianism.

American actress Natalie Portman admits in an interview that he has not eaten meat since the age of eight. The reason for this was a medical conference in which the participants set up experiments on a live chicken. This shocked the Black Swan star so much that she immediately gave up meat, fish, eggs, cheese and milk. Portman’s daily diet consists of smoothies, vegetable soups, salads, pastas and cereals.

Singer and blogger Jerry heil not just gave up meat, but became a raw foodist. The reason for this was the video on the network.

“I watched a video in which the cook is sorting meat, and outside the window my parents did the same. I vomited. I realized that I no longer want and cannot eat animals,” she recalled in an interview.

The heroine of the second season of reality TV “The Bachelor” Zlata Ognevich has not eaten meat for four years. She gave up dairy products last year. A dermatologist prescribed a vegetarian diet for the performer, because the woman could not tolerate animal products.

Singer Tayanna I constantly repeated: when I gave up meat, I began to feel much better, because plant foods are much more easily absorbed by the body. Her diet is based on cereals, vegetables and fruits. And recently she has given up most dairy products.

Every year on October 1, the whole world celebrates the Day of Vegetarianism. The holiday was established by the North American Vegetarian Society in 1977. The goal is to raise public awareness of the benefits of a vegetarian lifestyle. In particular from the side of health and ecology. Vegetarianism is a type of food in which a person does not eat meat, poultry, fish, seafood, as well as eggs and milk. Ancient India is considered the homeland. More imitators live there, over 70%.