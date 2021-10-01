Write to Tom Hanks, they said. The fan obeyed and found out – in the nomination “My Boyfriend” from the actor 10 out of 10

A fan of actor Tom Hanks wrote a letter to the celebrity and does not regret the spontaneous decision. The return message was a pleasant surprise, but the surprises from the star did not end there. Now the fan knows that Hanks deserves the title of “My Boyfriend” like no one else.

Writer Rachel Chapman, registered on tiktok as ladytomhanksOn June 11, she shared on a social network a story about how boredom during the coronavirus pandemic turned into a new friend for her. In order to somehow entertain herself, the heroine of the material wrote paper letters to her friends, but at some point she decided to try her luck.

As you can tell from my nickname, I’m a Tom Hanks fan. I knew that once someone wrote him a letter and the actor answered. So I thought, why not give it a try, ”says Rachel. – I wrote a letter to Tom, and guess what? He answered me!

As proof, Rachel showed a letter from the star.

It is not uncommon to receive a response from a celebrity. However, given that the star of films such as The Da Vinci Code, Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan has a huge army of fans, the girl’s letter risked being ignored. But the actor not only noticed her message – they struck up a real friendship by correspondence.

I texted him again, of course, to thank him for his reply, and guess what he did? He answered me again and even sent stamps, ”says Rachel.

Now, according to the writer, the actor and the fan regularly send messages to each other.

He even called me Rei-Rei, which is what my family calls me! Tom Hanks is my family now, the tiktoker jokes.

