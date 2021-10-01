X-Three: Everything You Should Know About Action

The premiere of the hit movie “Three X” took place almost 20 years ago, but despite this, the film continues to be included in the rating of the most exciting American action films.

This Saturday, 2 + 2 will broadcast two parts of the cult story about the fanatical extreme athlete Xander Cage, who is being recruited into the NSA.

TV.UA has collected TOP-5 of the most interesting facts about the action movie.

1. Before filming the film, Vin Diesel never got behind the wheel of a bike. Especially for the project, he was trained by the world motocross champions for three months.

2. All Vin Diesel tattoos in the film are fake.

3. The main role in the first part was to be played by Eric Bana. But the actor refused the producers, referring to being busy in another picture. Vin Diesel was only hired after director Rob Cohen, who had already worked with the actor on Fast and Furious, joined the project.

4. For the filming of the action movie, the Czech Air Force lent the film crew two planes. In return, the producers had to transfer $ 50,000 to a military hospital and buy beer for all the military involved in the project.

5. According to Rob Cohen, composers used more than 20 thousand separate sound effects in the avalanche scene.

