Zagitova and Medvedev on the same ice. What will come of this? – 09/29/2021

In Moscow, a golden freezing autumn has come, which means that the day will soon be when the skating public will be very angry. This day is the start of the Ice Age. Then it turns out that figure skating for millions is not whether Samarin will include a quadruple flip in his program or will limit himself to a Lutz and even, scary to say, not five quadruples of Trusova. All of this, at best, is an option for the housewife clicking on the remote control, who has heard something about our all-conquering girls. And for the non-fanatic majority, Roman Kostomarov, film actors and Tatyana Anatolyevna Tarasova are as close as the Russian market cheese is closer to parmesan. Good old faces, how cute.

Milo-hin – now this word has a new syllable. Tiktoker, along with Evgenia Medvedeva, became the main news provider after the first filming. On Tuesday, September 28th, the show began its new filming season. And the very first day brought us back three years ago, in the era of showdowns between fans (I emphasize, fans) Zagitova and Medvedeva. The whole last week has been marked by the exhumation of the body of this confrontation. First, the head of Sambo-70, Renat Laishev, added fuel. In general, he loves eloquent turns, Gabdulla Tukay will swing. And then he slashed from the shoulder – Zagitova has bad diction, and Medvedeva is better, because she is a “Moscow girl”.

In the morning before filming, Alexey Zheleznyakov, “The Iron Fox”, showed up from the Facebook hole. And he called for an end to the war, but in such a way that it was absolutely impossible not to fight their fans right in the branch under the call.

For Medvedev and the yard they shoot at point-blank range

And so they met on Tuesday. Zagitova hosts the show for the second season in a row, and Medvedeva performs in it. As a partner of the famous tiktoker Dani Milokhin. This time “Lednikovy” does not skimp on experiments and decided to move on to the youth audience. And it seems that the calculation is already successful – just yesterday almost 5 thousand people (usually 200 people) subscribed to Evgenia’s Instagram page.

Another thing is that Milokhin himself is now hated by ardent admirers of Medvedeva. He dropped the two-time world champion with support, which the guys calmly did in training. There were no serious injuries, but Tatiana Anatolyevna immediately threatened Milokhin with a lethal injury: “Don’t drop it! Let’s kill. ” Dmitry Khrustalev was also cruel in his wording: “Your carelessness was the reason for the fall.”

Milokhin dropped Medvedev. Photo by Daria Isaeva, SE / Canon EOS-1D X Mark II | A source: Sport-Express

In short, the guy was immediately pressed. And in social networks, they almost want to ban skating with Zhenya. She has such an army of fans that they shoot at point-blank range at once. Although the number in which the guys played themselves turned out to be very dynamic and memorable for the premiere. Down and Out trouble started.

Zagitova’s interview with Medvedeva and Yagudin’s jokes

And then there was a historic event – Zagitova interviewed Medvedeva. She announced it at the end, by the way, as “experienced in victories.” So the organizers did not follow the lead of the conjuncture and treated the rivals in Pyeongchang as two equal stars. True, it was exciting. At first, Alina, looking at Zhenya, nevertheless mixed up the words and, asking about the sensations from pair skating, said that now Medvedeva “must think not only for him, but also for herself.” But from the second take everything went fine. Working moments. Maybe after talking a few episodes, Zagitova and Medvedeva will become bosom friends and open a joint podcast? They will call it “Moscow diction”, for example.

Alina Zagitova (right) interviews Medvedeva and Milokhin. Photo by Daria Isaeva, SE / Canon EOS-1D X Mark II | A source: Sport-Express

Alexey Yagudin, the co-host of Zagitova, also returned his statement to Layshev, who asked the directors to quickly let the “two non-Muscovite presenters” sign up. His daughter Michelle screamed in the pauses throughout the studio that she was hungry and “Dad, let’s go home,” which caused a flurry of public approval. To the general laughter, Yagudin replied: “Let the folder work!”

In general, the combination of Medvedeva and Zagitova is the know-how of this project. You cannot last long simply with their presence in the same building – you need to think over dramatic turns. But all that substance that was already lying around in the bins of the mezzanines near the Zagibots and Medvebots again made the world of figure skating smell sweet. And maybe in a world where there are so many people shooting and exploding, uploading this substance on the Internet is not the worst option. This once again shows how important the mission (unwittingly) both girls took upon themselves. And if they leave, the steam under the lid will cease to come out altogether, in order to then rip it off on some other stove.