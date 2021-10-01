Zenit beat UNICS in the first round of the Euroleague

Kazan UNICS on the home court lost to Zenit St. Petersburg in the mat of the first round of the Euroleague regular championship. The meeting ended with a score of 70:69.

Kazan confidently started the match, leading the score after the first quarter – 22:18. In the second game segment, the guests of the parquet managed to recoup and equalize the score – the teams left for the long break when the score was 33:33.

The second half was decisive in the match – in the third quarter Zenit managed to come out ahead by two points. In the final game segment, UNICS was close to recouping, but Kazan lacked a bit of luck in the end. The final score of the meeting is 70:69 in favor of the St. Petersburg club.

The most productive player of the match among the winners was Conner Frankamp, ​​who scored 18 points. Isaiah Kanaan scored 18 points in the Kazan team.

