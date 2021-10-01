Zenit – Malmo – 4: 0, Champions League, the reaction of social networks and Swedish fans to the victory of the Russian club – September 30, 2021

Zenit continues to play very cheerfully in the Champions League. Two weeks ago, the Petersburgers almost caught a draw with Chelsea in London, and now they have no chance to bang Malmo at home: thanks to the efforts of Claudinho, Kuzyaev, Sutormin and Wendel, the Russian club shipped four balls to the guests.

After such a resounding victory, we went to Swedish forums and Malmo groups on social networks and found a lot of interesting things. Below are the brightest reactions of fans from Sweden to Zenit’s victory.

“Shame on Swedish football. Tourists “.

Congratulations [„Зенит“]you deserve to win. “

therealhulken: “This is a training session for Zenit. He could easily win 7: 0! It’s time to wake up and figure out who the hell you’re playing for. You are not on vacation! Do your damn job! Show a little courage, even if you are not a man. “

“Did we even prepare for Zenit?”

“Zenith was good.”

“Malmo is the best Swedish club! Zenit is the best Russian club! This is how great the difference in the level of development of football in different European countries can be ”.

2 starnor ovanfor skolden skrev: “Eh, but Zenit does not even belong to the European elite.”

21 242 **: “Zenit is stronger than Shakhtar. As soon as it really got involved, we were simply dared. Today we saw a match between men and boys.”