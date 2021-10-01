Zenith’s glove will definitely not come from Spartacus. From Dynamo? Column Kazakov – 01.10.2021

A source: RIA News”

Perhaps the most important question of recent days is who will throw the glove to Zenit? Unless a miracle happens, then there are two contenders. Dynamo and Krasnodar.

After buying Cordoba and taking Krykhovyak from Loko, the bulls sharply added. And if in the beginning there was instability, now the puzzle is starting to take shape. In terms of composition, according to the coach’s experience, in terms of budgetary opportunities, the club should be in the top three. And even if 7 points behind Zenit is a lot, Viktor Goncharenko’s team will play against the reigning champion at the end of April at home.

But Krasnodar is still in the shadows. They are discussing Dynamo more – and deservedly so. Despite the fact that the blue and white themselves have never mentioned the tasks for the season. They say, however, that inside they decided on the medals. But so far, no one takes this to the external environment. Why? For fear of jinxing what happens?

On Wednesday, at the base in Novogorsk, head coach Sandro Schwartz in his interview also avoided a direct answer. The German can be understood – the team is young, it must be protected from both compliments and pressure in the form of goals. Moreover, Schwartz’s contract ends in May. There is a high probability that the contract will be extended, but until this happens, the binding to the tournament places can become a counter factor.

All this is understandable. The question is different – is Dynamo able to impose on Zenit the fight for the title? Or Sergei Semak will bring us back during Oleg Romantsev’s time, when the gold could have been awarded to Spartak even before the start of the season.

And since Schwartz, for all his charming openness, evades the answer, it is possible to try to predict only by indirect signs.

Dynamo are well done. In terms of intensity, this is one of the best RPL teams on a par with Zenit.

Schwartz is confident that tactical ideas are working. In the interview, the question was raised how the team and the headquarters survived the end of last year, when first there was a major defeat from Rostov, and then, through a victory over Arsenal, two more resonant ones – from Zenit and Sochi. The answer left no doubt: the coach has no doubts that he is doing everything correctly.

Dynamo lives enjoying themselves. The footballers and staff are happy to tell you how interesting it is for them to train and play.

But this is too little to “catch” Zenit. This could be done if there was nervousness in Semak’s team. But the current blue-white-blue differ from themselves of previous years in that they do not pour in and do not give slack.

We must be aware that in today’s realities it is possible to catch up with Zenit only before the winter break. In the spring there will be no chance. The team has ceased to be nervous, the coach has ceased to be nervous – the champion is now very good and balanced. And if Dynamo’s legionary quota is several times weaker – with the exception of Shimanski, there is no foreigner who can be called a leader – then Zenit has a lot of foreigners, and they all play key roles.

In Karpin’s national team, Dynamo is potentially capable of claiming the status of the base club: Fomin, Zakharyan, Makarov, Tyukavin, Evgeniev, Grulev. But none of them can now be called a solid player in the starting lineup.

Schwartz thinks this is not a problem. And his words fit into the general outline of the club’s development work. However, they run counter to expectations.

When asked whether the photographs of the great Dynamo players and trophies displayed in a glass showcase hanging in the lobby, the coach answered in the negative. And he added: on the contrary, it is an honor to become a part of such a club. Immediately emphasizing that not a week goes by without someone starting a conversation with him about the champion’s break, which has been going on since 1976.

And yet Schwartz is a German coach. He jokes in interviews when it comes to Russia, but immediately gets serious when asked about German football. He is the product of this amazing national trainers’ assembly line, shaped by the profession during the era of Bayern Munich, who have consistently won the Bundesliga since the 2012/13 season. And, of course, today’s Dynamo beckons with its fabulous history – a young coach, young Russian stars. The story that was characteristic of Krasnodar not long ago, but it has not yet been fully completed.

This “Dynamo”, like its coach, has not yet fought for the title. Really when the air sparks with tension.

Everything can end by November 7, when the blue and white will pass the distance “Spartak”, “Zenith” and “Krasnodar”.

Or, on the contrary, everything is just beginning. I can’t believe it yet. All the more interesting.

Author: Ilya Kazakov