Zombie Tiger, Ryan Reynolds and the Flying Cars: The Brightest Trailers of the Week

Horror from Zach Snyder, a swanky comedy about a bodyguard, a hitman and his wife, as well as the 9th “Fast and the Furious”.

The past week was not rich for new trailers, but the quantity more than compensates for the quality of the projects. The menu includes a new project about zombies from Zack Snyder, a comedy action with three A-category stars, a mind-blowing Fast and the Furious and a crime thriller with a Game of Thrones star.

“Army of the Dead”

Have you ever seen zombie tigers? In the new trailer for “Army of the Dead” Zack Snyder will meet and not like that. A team of thugs (similar to the team from the game “Left 4 Dead”) led by Scott Ward (Dave Batista), will travel to Las Vegas to hit the big jackpot. Lots of money, slot machines, machine guns and even zombies dressed as Elvis Presley – we are clearly waiting for an awesome party.

On Netflix May 21

“The bodyguard of the killer’s wife”

Ryan Reynolds will try on the costume of the perfect bodyguard again. Only this time he will not have to protect Samuel L. Jackson, but Penelope Cruz. In the trailer for the comedy “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife” there are enough shootouts on motorcycles and mercenaries on jetpacks, which means there will be a lot of action in the film. The cherry on the cake is Cruz herself, shooting enemies with a machine gun to the song by Britney Spears “… Baby One More Time”.

At the cinema from June 16

“Fast and Furious 9”

“Sometimes our roads diverge, but the family always gets together” – as in the fresh trailer for the 9th part of “Fast and the Furious”. The main antagonist of the new part is Dominic Torreto’s brother Jacob, played by wrestler John Cena. You won’t surprise fans of the series with weapons of the most diverse arsenal and expensive cars, so in the teaser we were shown the main feature of the new “Fast and the Furious” flying machines.

In theaters from May 21

Resident Evil: Endless Darkness

Rejoice, fans of the iconic Resident Evil series. The light was taken away by the trailer for the anime “Resident Evil: Endless Darkness”, which introduces the viewers to familiar heroes – agents Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield. Apparently, the Netflix project boasts not only a respectful approach to the original franchise, but realistic graphics.

On Netflix in July