24-year-old Russian defender Daniil Miromanov scored a double in the match with Los Angeles, video goals

24-year-old defender’s decision Daniila Miromanova signing with the Vegas Golden Knights NHL was one of the biggest transfer mysteries of 2021. On the one hand, the Russian hockey player had an amazing last season in the KHL with HC Sochi. Surprising in the sense that Daniil made his debut in the Russian league back in the 2017/2018 season, having played 15 matches for the Leopards, without having noted a single effective action. Then, in Miromanov’s career, there was a short trip to the Czech Republic and overseas, where he played in the East Coast league. Season 2020/2021 Daniil played in the VHL for SKA-Neva, after which he returned to Sochi. The second arrival of the defender to the southern club was a breakthrough in his career – Miromanov managed to stake out a place in the first brigade of “leopards” and fully unleash his potential as an attacking defender. In 58 matches, he first knocked out 29 points, which were very decent for a Sochi player, and immediately after the end of the KHL season he signed a contract with the Vegas system.

Already last season, he made his debut for the Knights’ farm club and even gained gaming experience in the playoffs of the American Hockey League. For the 11 matches played in the AHL, Miromanov has established himself on the positive side and this year he received a call to the Vegas training camp. Despite all of the above, Daniel’s prospects of playing in the NHL in the Golden Knights system before the training camp seemed extremely dubious, to say the least. Top 3 Vegas defenses have long been formed by such bison as Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore and Alec Martinez… The listed hockey players cover the entire majority of the team, and are directly responsible for performing direct defensive functions Zach Whitecloud and Braden McNabb… Place of the sixth defender after the exchange Nick Holden to the Ottawa Senators for the forward Evgeniya Dadonova firmly belongs Nicholas Hug, but the role of the first reserve in the defense of “Vegas” remained more or less free… But the competition for one single vacant place in the defense of the “knights” is absolutely lethal – and it was absolutely impossible to imagine that a Russian would win it.





Washington with Ovechkin, Pittsburgh without Malkin. All Russians in NHL training camps

However, it is Miromanov who at the moment can be safely dubbed the main discovery of training camps among Russian hockey players. Daniel got his first chance to play for Vegas the day before – in a match with Los Angeles Kings. Wards Peter Debour lost to their opponent (1: 3), but Miromanov immediately forced the North American journalists to study his surname – at the beginning of the third period, Daniel joined the attack and made a powerful throw Garrett Sparksby scoring the first goal in training camp. As it turned out later, the day before, Daniel was just warming up, leaving his main performance for a re-match with the “kings”.

The less time is left before the start of the season, the more and more fighting teams are entering the control games of the NHL teams, and today an American has taken a place at the gates of Los Angeles Calvin Petersen, already practically beating his titled compatriot Jonathan Quick fight for the post of the first number in his team. But today’s match turned out to be a failure for Calvin – and much of the credit goes to Miromanov. In the middle of the first period, the Swedish forward William Karlsson brought the puck into the kings zone, found it with a pass Jonathan Marchesso, and he, from an uncomfortable hand, made a pass to a penny, where Miromanov boldly rolled – a 24-year-old Russian without fuss shifted the puck to an uncomfortable one and hit an empty corner. It is noteworthy that with the first move, Daniil managed to deceive not only the goalkeeper of Los Angeles, but also one of the best NHL center-forward Anzhe Kopitar.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video on the official NHL website.

But the Russian saved the most gusto for the third period. By the 47th minute of the match, his “Vegas” had already beat Los Angeles with a score of 3: 0 (Martinez and Karlsson scored with accurate shots). But after the match, all North American journalists talked exclusively about the fourth goal of the “knights”. Hug’s shot on goal by Petersen was blocked by the Kings defender, but he failed to get the puck out of his zone. Miromanov intercepted the puck on the blue line, played with Reilly Smith, and in the solo passage, first he beat the opponent’s defender, and then Petersen. Daniel pulled the Los Angeles goalkeeper out of the gate, circled him in a bend and rolled the puck into the goal, completing a double. An unrealistically beautiful goal performed by a man who played in the Major Hockey League two years ago.

Video rights reserved by NHL Enterprises, LP You can watch the video on the official NHL website.

It is worth noting that Miromanov’s attacking skills are not at all accidental, because as a child, Daniil played in attack. The current head coach of the Russian youth team advised Daniil to reorient himself on the hockey rink Igor Larionov… Now the Russian plays in defense, but his play in the Vegas camp shows that his hands remember something.

Journalist for The Athletic Jesse Granier spoke about the game of the 24-year-old Russian ex-defender of Sochi for Vegas Golden Knights in the NHL exhibition matches.

“Daniil Miromanov is a superstar. Or maybe not, but he’s got an amazing preseason. He literally went around the goalkeeper and threw the puck into the near corner. He is big, with good skating and fantastic hand work.

What does he need to become the seventh defender for next NHL season? Now I don’t think this is possible. The coaching staff trusts Dylan Coglan. But, I think, in the event of any injuries or disqualifications, it is Miromanov who will be Debourg’s first choice from the AHL, ”reads the journalist’s post on Twitter.





10 NHL clubs do not fit into salary conditions. How will they solve the problem?

However, the head coach of the “knights” himself just does not have the moral ability to send the Russian defender to the AHL right now. Debourg spoke about this at a post-match press conference. “The game of Miromanov guarantees that I will give him another chance. This is the goal of the young defenders in the training camp, ”Debourg said after the Los Angeles match.

So, the Russian defender will definitely play for Vegas in the preseason matches, after which Daniel, almost certainly, will still be sent to the farm club, and his future prospects in the NHL depend on the case. Spectacular abandoned goals in no way negate the words of fierce competition in the defense of Vegas, and it will be incredibly difficult to break into the base for the first matches of the season. However, Miromanov has definitely earned the right to be the first to be called up to the base in case of injuries or disqualifications.