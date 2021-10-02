4 of the most interesting cars from Will Smith’s collection

American actor, director and musician Will Smith has achieved unsurpassed fame and amassed a solid fortune thanks to his talent.

From a young age, Will had a special passion for cars of famous brands, distinguished by their high value, special luxury and dignified appearance. Smith always personally chose cars, trying to create for himself the perfect collection that would delight him. In addition, all the cars in the collection were operated by Smith personally.

Maybach 57S was the real love of the actor. He put a lot of effort into ensuring that this car was in perfect condition throughout the entire period of ownership. Maybach is the pinnacle of the ultra-luxury segment in the automotive industry.

The uncanny attention to detail when it comes to interior comfort and dynamics is mesmerizing. The actor had a car produced in 2005. Under the hood is a 6.0-liter engine with a capacity of 628 horsepower. An automatic transmission worked with him. It took 5.2 seconds to accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour.

Rolls-royce ghost is also a very expensive car, which does not please the owner every day, since the actor prefers to operate this car on special occasions. The peculiarity of this model was that it was created for a real demonstration of the owner’s wealth and Will understood this when buying a car from dealers.

The car is equipped with a 6.7-liter engine with 570 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic transmission works with it. Smith admits that it was possible to accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in 4.6 seconds. The top speed was electronically limited to just over 300 kilometers per hour. Only expensive and first-class materials are used for the interior decoration.

Tesla roadster became a relatively recent purchase of the actor. Tesla is renowned for its unrivaled level of engineering innovation. Elon Musk’s eternal desire to offer customers the most incredible performance through electrification inspires respect. The Roadster is a prime example of how a supercar can be environmentally friendly. Elon Musk personally discussed with the actor all the features that this car should have.

You can accelerate to the first hundred in 1.9 seconds. The electrified vehicle is built for endurance, reliability and incredible acceleration. For an actor, this is a rather favorite vehicle that is used on weekends. A special feature of the car is the removable glass roof.

Bentley azure is one of the four best cars of the actor. The British automaker has demonstrated incredible luxury with this car, combined with good technical parameters.

The actor’s car is equipped with a 6.75-liter engine with a capacity of 450 horsepower. An automatic transmission works together with it. You can accelerate to 100 kilometers per hour in 6.1 seconds, which is a very outstanding result, given the weight of the car.

Conclusion. The actor is very proud of his cars and is not going to sell them. Each vehicle has been carefully selected by the owner, who personally operates them, sometimes driving with a personal driver.