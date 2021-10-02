8 best films of the Sundance Festival

On the eve ended “Sundance” – the main festival of independent cinema in the world. This year, for the first time, it was held in a mixed format: films could be seen both as usual – in Park City (Utah) – and online. All week we lived according to American mountain time (10 hours difference with Moscow) and watched the best independent films. Let’s talk about the most interesting of them.
DIRECTOR: JERROD CARMICLE PROGRAM: AMERICAN GAME FILM
If this “Sundance” had a cross-cutting theme, then it is the apocalypse (“How will it end”, “In the ground”) and the collapse of civilization in its usual form (“Pink cloud”, “Prisoners of the land of ghosts”). “On the count of three” is also a movie about the end of the world, only not universal, but personal. Two best friends, Kevin (Christopher Abbott) and Valentino (Jerrod Carmichael), decide to take their own lives. The first goes to psychotherapists from the age of 8 and from time to time tries to commit suicide, the second goes through something like an existential crisis. They agree to blow each other’s brains out, but before that to finish all the work – for this they give one day.
“On the Count of Three” is the directorial debut of stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael (founder of The Carmichael Show), but there is nothing particularly funny in the film: both main characters are trying to find and do not find an excuse for their stay on the planet. But in a strange way, this powerful and well-made movie (cinematographer Marshall Adams worked on “House with a Servant” and “Better Call Saul”) turns out to be something life-affirming. Starting from extremely low positions, his characters in a shitty life, where every first one is an asshole, find something important and valuable, for example, friendship (Kevin and Valentino have a real bromance). This means that you can wait a little longer with decisive actions.
DIRECTOR: KAREN SINORR
SECTION: AMERICAN GAME FILM
Another favorite at Sundance is an emancipation movie that everyone will love. The waitress (the magnificent Grace Van Patten), who apparently works in a Russian restaurant, decides to commit suicide during the banquet. But he does not go to heaven or hell, but to a strange world where there is an eternal war between men and women. She joins a squad of young saboteurs led by Marsha (Mia Goth), who sends a distress signal to airplane pilots and lures them into the center of the storm.
Distress Code, like many Sundance films, is its debut. It was filmed according to her own script by Karen Sinorr. This is a feminist movie, but without the seriousness inherent in other films on the topic, it is a dream of a teenage girl who is tired of constant pressure, a movie about #metoo, as Wes Anderson would have directed it. Sinorr creates a fantasy world filled with artifacts such as rusty submarines, military binoculars and rough boots – not at all like the intolerably terrible worlds from other #metoo films. “Distress Code” is a very beautiful movie (cinematographer Sam Levy directed Sweet Frances), and given the caste (Juliet Lewis appears as the owner of the gas station) there is every chance that it will be streamed or released.
DIRECTOR: REBECCA HALL
SECTION: AMERICAN GAME FILM
Rebecca Hall’s directorial debut based on the novel of the same name by the representative of the Harlem Renaissance, writer Nella Larsen. In the 1920s, two childhood friends who had not seen each other for many years accidentally met in New York: both mulattos, but both could “pass” (actually pass) for whites. Claire (Ruth Negga) has been using this for a long time: she married a rich white man (Alexander Skarsgard), who does not know about her origins, and when asked “you don’t like black people?” replies: “I hate them!” Irene (Tessa Thompson) is also married – to a doctor (Andre Holland), she lives with him and her children in Harlem, where she organizes charity evenings in support of the poor. Women begin to meet more and more often, which is fraught with Claire’s exposure.
The film was shot in airy b / w: dresses and hats, art deco, jazz, New York – the roaring twenties in all their glory on the screen. Negga portrays a kind of dark-skinned Zelda Fitzgerald, bright, seductive, but a little vulgar, it’s a pleasure to look at her. The same cannot be said about Thompson: the first half of the film she frowns, the second half she suffers. What the denouement will be is easy to guess from the very beginning. Hall obviously empathizes with his characters – this is an example of a movie made with good intentions, but you know where they lead. Thompson hides his face under his hat in the store and sighs, Holland tells the children about the “Jim Crow laws”, Negga complains that she missed Harlem, Skarsgard smiles predatory. The same light piano play is repeated over and over, and at some point it becomes impossible to tolerate.
DIRECTOR: Robin Wright
SECTION: PREMIERES
Another directorial debut of the actress. But unlike Rebecca Hall, Robin Wright chose a different path – she herself played the main role in the film: moreover, she is the only one on the screen most of the time. Edie (Wright), after a personal tragedy, escapes to a hut in the mountains of Wyoming – there is not a soul around for tens of miles, there is no connection with the world either: she threw the phone away on the road, asked to drive the car to the nearest town. Eddie learns to farm and get food for himself, then winter will come, she will lose supplies through an oversight, the situation will become critical.
“Earth” is the kind of “Wildlife” to which drama is bolted. The hall fishes, chops wood, carries water, the sun rises from behind the mountains, deer and hares run through the forests around the hut. Wyoming is really very beautiful (on the same slopes the cowboys from Brokeback Mountain grazed sheep) – this is a good tourist postcard of the state, but from the point of view of the plot, the film is almost completely predictable.
DIRECTOR: SION SONO
SECTION: PREMIERES
Perhaps the main thing is the guilty pleasure of this “Sundance” – the first English-language film by the Japanese director Shion Sono, who has shot several dozen action films. In the post-apocalyptic world of the future, on the ruins of a civilization destroyed by a nuclear catastrophe, a mafia boss named Ruler (Bill Moseley) gives a task to a criminal (Nicolas Cage) to find his escaped granddaughter (Sofia Boutella). Cage is dressed in a leather suit, which detonates if he does not complete the task (a portion of the explosive is fixed on the testicles) and is sent to the Land of Ghosts – in this wasteland, the granddaughter was last seen.
“Prisoners” is shameless kitsch and trash: Cage plays the generalized hero of his latest films, endlessly brutal and cool. Boutella walks in a short, dirty T-shirt, Japanese extras shout in bad English and raise their hands to the sky, geisha laugh shrilly, everyone fights with swords, paper lanterns are filled with blood. The bottom line is that those who don’t hate this movie will love it.
DIRECTOR: ERIN VASILOPOULOS
SECTION: AMERICAN GAME FILM
Another example of bizarre festival cinema is Erin Vasilopoulos’s feature-length debut in her 2015 short at the Berlinale. 1990s, housewife Vivienne, who lives in the suburbs with her husband, comes home and meets her sister Marian (sisters are played by twin actresses Ani and Alessandra Mesa) – I will tear it apart, a singer she has not seen for six years. Marian is noticeably nervous and asks to let her live for a while in order to work on the new album. The sisters hardly speak at first, but then they spend more and more time together and finally change roles.
Scenes from family life, filmed with disturbing music, blonde and brunette, chaos and order, criminal intrigue, dividing line in the headlights. “Superior” (the distributors haven’t translated this name yet, so let’s call it literally “Elder”) is not just a homage to Lynch, but a collection of quotes from his films. However, this motion picture exercise can be very enjoyable. Grainy film, leather jackets, a layer of hairspray, red lipstick, a sparkling knife blade – the movie has not been so textured since the 1990s.
DIRECTOR: YULI ZHERBASE
SECTION: WORLD GAME MOVIE
Brazilian film about lockdown, which, as viewers are immediately told, was invented and filmed before the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic. One clear morning, a bright pink cloud appears in the sky over the Brazilian coast, the same is noticed around the world. As it soon turns out, the clouds are poisonous and kill anyone in 10 seconds. The government is driving people home until the circumstances are clarified. This is how Giovanna (Renata de Lelis) and Iago (Eduardo Mendonsa) find themselves in the same apartment, waking up together after a party the day before. Time passes, the clouds do not dissipate, people begin to adapt to the new reality.
It’s hard not to be surprised at how many coincidences there are between Pink Cloud and our last year’s reality. The film broadcasts an experience now familiar to many – how to stay at home without getting out, not being able to go out, being cut off from friends and family. But the creators of the picture go much further: what if the lockdown lasted a year? And 10 years? This movie, suffocating, like that pink cloud, pressing like the walls of a room from which you have not left for a week, gives a disappointing forecast.
DIRECTOR: SHAKA KING
SECTION: PREMIERES
One of the loudest premieres of Sundance. “Judas and the Black Messiah”, unlike most of the films shown at the festival, opens not with the splash screen of an independent film production, but with the emblem of Warner Bros, and will be released in theaters in America and on HBO Max on February 12. Judas is based on a true story. In the mid-1960s, the hijacker William O’Neill (Luckit Stanfield) is caught in Chicago, who has come up with a funny criminal scheme: he shows a fake FBI ID to the owner of the car, and then quietly drives away. A smiling agent (Jesse Plemons) offers O’Neill two options – go to jail or infiltrate a local Black Panther cell and report to the police what its leader Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) is doing. The FBI has long been sewing a case for Hampton – not only is he black, but also a socialist.
It is clear which side King is on: O’Neill is a weakling and opportunist who betrayed his comrades in arms, Hampton is a hero. And the film, which is based on the opposition of two characters, turns into a duel between two actors. Stanfield wins unconditionally. This movie about the struggle for the rights and lawlessness of the police in Chicago in the 1960s turns out to be unexpectedly relevant not only in the United States, but also in Russia at the beginning of 2021.
