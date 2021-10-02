8 best films of the Sundance Festival

The film was shot in airy b / w: dresses and hats, art deco, jazz, New York – the roaring twenties in all their glory on the screen. Negga portrays a kind of dark-skinned Zelda Fitzgerald, bright, seductive, but a little vulgar, it’s a pleasure to look at her. The same cannot be said about Thompson: the first half of the film she frowns, the second half she suffers. What the denouement will be is easy to guess from the very beginning. Hall obviously empathizes with his characters – this is an example of a movie made with good intentions, but you know where they lead. Thompson hides his face under his hat in the store and sighs, Holland tells the children about the “Jim Crow laws”, Negga complains that she missed Harlem, Skarsgard smiles predatory. The same light piano play is repeated over and over, and at some point it becomes impossible to tolerate.