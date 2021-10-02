A $ AP Rocky confirms romance with Rihanna: “The love of my life”

Now it’s official: rapper A $ AP Rocky and singer Rihanna are dating! A month after the paparazzi took them off together at the exit from the restaurant Delilah in Los Angeles, in the artist himself admitted this in an interview for GQ magazine. The 32-year-old rapper not only gave a detailed interview about creativity and personal life, but also became the face of the cover of a fresh, summer issue. In a conversation with a reporter, when asked about his relationship with Rihanna, he called her “the love of his life” and “his lady”:

I’m so much better [в отношениях]… It’s so good when you have “that one”. She’s better than a million others … I think when you know, then you know. She is the only one.

And when asked if he was thinking about creating a family, the artist replied:

This is done exactly by fate. DI think that I would be incredible, in general, even an amazing father. I would have a very happy child. Highly.

Later, a journalist who interviewed A $ AP Rocky shared his impressions of the conversation. He admitted that this was the first time he saw such a reaction when asked about a life partner:

As soon as I asked anything about her, he began to shine like a teenager whose lover had just agreed to go to prom with him! He did not even speak, but sang about her.

As a reminder, rumors of a romance between Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky spread back in early December, when they were seen on a walk in New York, and before that they were seen together at dinner at the Beatrice Inn. Later, a People insider stated that the artists started dating back in November and they are “really inseparable.”

They have been inseparable for the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem to be very interested in it. They always had a great time together, they have a lot in common. They help the communities they grew up in, A $ AP is generous, as is Rihanna. Many will say that he is a great guy

– told a People insider, noting that “Rihanna seems to be very happy.” It is not known exactly when this romance began. In January 2020, Rihanna broke off relations with the Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel, a member of one of the richest families in the world, whom she has dated since 2017. A $ AP Rocky, in turn, dated model Kendall Jenner in 2017.

Previously, artists could go out together – for example, at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week in 2018 or at The Fashion Awards in London in 2019. The rapper had previously performed with Rihanna in the United States on her 2013 Diamonds tour, and they also appeared on stage together at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky

Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky