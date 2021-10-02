A director was found for the new film “No Face”. He revealed if this is a remake or a sequel

The director was found for the new film “No Face”. He revealed if this is a remake or a sequel

Fans are clamoring for Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to replace John Travolta and Nicolas Cage.

Shot from the film “No Face”

Paramount Pictures has decided on a director to relaunch John Woo’s cult action film Face Off, which has been in development since 2019.



As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, will shoot the film directed by Godzilla v. Kong (premiere on March 25), Death Note and You’re finished! Adam Wingard. In the publication, the project is called a remake of the 1997 tape, but the director confirmed on Instagram that this is still a sequel.:

“I would NEVER rethink or re-do Face Off. This is a great action movie. Simon Barrett and I are writing a sequel! ”

In the commentary, Wingard mentioned screenwriter Simon Barrett, who is working on the project. The director has already collaborated with this author, together they have created such films as “The Blair Witch: A New Chapter”, “The Guest” and “Z / L / O” (both parts).

In the center of the plot “Faceless” are two sworn enemies, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) and terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). To prevent one major terrorist attack, Sean decides to transplant himself the face of a bandit while he is in a coma. However, Castor wakes up, takes Sean’s face for himself and begins a confrontation with the agent.

So far, it has not been specified who will replace the actors. but in 2020, fans supported the idea of ​​inviting Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds to the projectwho have been publicly demonstrating “friendly enmity” for several years now. Jackman said in an interview with SiriusXM last year that he would be delighted to star in a new version of Face Off.

