A failed Hugh Jackman movie turns out to be incredibly popular on streaming

Mid-budget, thought-provoking dramas targeting an adult audience are risky investments – especially during a pandemic.

Studios try to avoid such projects, so it came as a surprise to many when Warner Bros. released the tape “Memories” (Reminiscence) starring Hugh Jackman.

Feature-length directorial debut of co-creator of the series “World of the Wild West” Lisa Joy was only able to reach ninth place on her first weekend in theaters, earning just $ 2 million in the United States. This made the film the biggest commercial failure of Jackman’s career and one of the worst starts in recent memory.

This should have been disappointing for the lead actor, as it was only his second major theatrical release since it appeared in December 2017. “The Greatest Showman”… Though “Memories” – far from the worst film, it does not represent something special.

Nonetheless, Jackman remains incredibly popular, which explains to some extent why the flop is currently the most watched project on HBO Max, according to FlixPatrol. Most likely, the success on the streaming platform made it possible to recoup the budget.

Nick Bannister, Mind Private Investigator, lives on the outskirts of Miami’s sunken shore and helps people find lost memories in a compelling yet controversial world of the past. His life changes dramatically when he meets May (Rebecca Ferguson). The usual, at first glance, business turns into a dangerous addiction. When May disappears without a trace, the protagonist desperately tries to find her, revealing a cruel conspiracy in the process.

The film earned just over $ 15.8 million at the box office. On Rotten Tomatoes “Memories” only 37% of positive reviews from critics and almost the same from portal users.