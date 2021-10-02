A fight in a duel of glances and hard blows by Shevchenko – a teaser for Halle Berry’s film

Last weekend, Netflix hosted the “TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event” online festival. The most famous Netflix actors and creators from around the world have gathered on the virtual stage to spend time with viewers and present them with exclusive screenings and previews. At the three-hour event, viewers saw new trailers and clips of more than 70 films, including the yet-to-be-released teaser for the action movie “In the Bruises.”

“Halle Berry, who was very busy, did not come to our meeting. In the action movie In the Bruises, she played not only the main role, but also acted as a director – this is her debut picture in a new capacity. Although Holly did not come, she sent for us something very important. Let’s see “, – announced the presenter of the online festival.

The long-awaited premiere of the film in which Valentina Shevchenko played the role of rising mixed martial arts star – Jackie’s main rival, will take place online on November 23 on Netflix.

“Being both an actor and a director is the hardest thing I’ve ever done. Directing has allowed me to tell a story through my own perception. I love the action genre, as we fight for something all our lives. it is, is it heard – we are all struggling to survive, “Halle Berry said in the video.

The film “Bruised” follows a female MMA fighter named Jackie (played by Halle Berry herself), whose career began to decline after losing an important fight. Jackie had been convinced all her life that wrestling was the only thing she could do well. Finding herself at a broken trough, she decides to establish a relationship with her six-year-old son, whom she once abandoned for a career. But the octagon and the thirst for fame still haunt her, and when she gets a chance to speak against a rising blood sport star, Jackie grabs him, not thinking that her rival is much stronger.

On the video published, you can see several episodes with the participation of a Kyrgyz woman. In one of them, the moment came into the frame as Valentina Shevchenko inflicts a hard blow on the main character – actress Halle Berry. The action takes place in the octagon. And in another shot it is shown how Shevchenko and Berry provoked a fight in a duel of views. This probably happens before Jackie’s decisive fight.

Note that the filming of the film ended in December 2019. It is known that the Kyrgyz champion broke several bones of the Hollywood star on them. Due to this injury, the team had to interrupt the film process for a while.