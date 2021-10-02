A trailer for a new crazy movie with Nicolas Cage has been released – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

The first trailer for a new motion picture with Oscar winner Nicholas Cage in the lead male role has been released on YouTube. This is the “Sundance” post-apocalyptic action-comedy “Prisoners of the Ghostland”.

Note that a considerable part of the artist’s newest filmography (“Crazy Parents”, “Mandy”, “The Color of Other Worlds”, “Willy’s Wonderland”, the freshest “Pig” etc, etc) forces every now and then to cataleptically freeze in silent admiration. And “Prisoners”, it seems, will not make exceptions for this state – judging by the video.

The plot of the picture unfolds in the dangerous border town of Samurai Town, where the “ruthless bank robber” is released from prison – thanks to the patronage of the Governor. The purpose of the manifestation of dubious mercy is to send the robber in search of the missing adopted granddaughter of the mayor. For everything about everything he has five days: if after the expiration of the period the task is not completed, the non-removable leather suit in which the hero is chained will destroy him. At the same time, the most humiliating thing is that two explosive charges are attached to the character’s codpiece and are made in the form of testicles.

Cage has already said that “The Prisoners” is “the most battered film” in which he had to act in his entire career. But it would seem …

Other roles: Bill Moseley (Three From Hell, House of 1000 Corpses, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 3D), Nick Cassavetes (Cocaine, Quantum Leap), Sofia Boutella (Kingsman, Ecstasy).

The director is a four-time winner of the Berlin IFF Japanese Sion Sono (cult “Suicide Club”, “Vagina and the Virgin”, “Mole”, “Cold Fish”, “Girl without Pants”, “Antiporno”, “Tokyo Vampire Hotel”). The script was written by actors Aaron Hendry (Ray Donovan, Darren from Choir, How I Met Your Mother) and Reza Sikso Safai (The Mentalist, The Perverts).

Russian premiere – 9 September.