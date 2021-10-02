A video of a train crash from the filming of “Mission Impossible-7” appeared on the network

A video from the filming of the scene for Mission: Impossible-7 has been posted online. Tom Cruise watched the train crash from the side, but he did not participate in it.
The scene in which a steam locomotive breaks off a cliff and falls into a shallow body of water was filmed in the English county of Derbyshire, near the village of Stony Middleton. The film crew was building the set for several months, then there was a lockdown, but this week filming resumed.
The locomotive was brought to the cliff by truck and put on a short section of a specially built railway track, and then let into the abyss. The moment the locomotive fell was filmed from two helicopters at once.
Christopher McQuarrie again directed and co-wrote the blockbuster. Cruise’s partner on the set was Rebecca Ferguson.
The premiere of Mission Impossible-7 was postponed to May 27, 2022 due to the suspension of filming.
