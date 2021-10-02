A video of a train crash from the filming of “Mission Impossible-7” appeared on the network

A video from the filming of the scene for Mission: Impossible-7 has been posted online. Tom Cruise watched the train crash from the side, but he did not participate in it.

The scene in which a steam locomotive breaks off a cliff and falls into a shallow body of water was filmed in the English county of Derbyshire, near the village of Stony Middleton. The film crew was building the set for several months, then there was a lockdown, but this week filming resumed.