Activists from St. Petersburg asked Bjork and DiCaprio to save the Gulf of Finland

Activists from St. Petersburg, opposing the construction of a universal transshipment port in the city of Primorsk, turned to singer Bjork and actor Leonardo DiCaprio with a request to save the Gulf of Finland, ringed seals and the forests of the Karelian Isthmus. The activists published the post on their Instagram account.

“We hope that Bjork will not remain indifferent to the problems of the residents of St. Petersburg and Primorsk. For several years we have been trying to protect the Baltic Sea, the coast of the Gulf of Finland and wild forests from an industrial monster, a giant port. He will destroy not only the forest, but also hundreds of rare animals and plants. Here, in the Bjerkesund Strait, the Baltic ringed seal lives, of which only 100 individuals remain. The Birch Islands, where rare birds live, are under threat, ”the activists explained.

Residents expressed confidence that the Icelandic singer, whose name the city used to bear, will take an interest in the ecological situation and help stop the construction of the port.

The activists chose Leonardo DiCaprio as the addressee for the reason that the actor has repeatedly expressed concern about wildlife and life on Earth.

“We, residents of St. Petersburg, are asking for help in protecting the Baltic Sea and the wild forest near our city. Already, 750 hectares of wild forest are being cut down in violation of the law. Independent ecologists have carried out an examination of the port, which they want to locate near the small town of Primorsk, not far from St. Petersburg, and have proved that the port will be unsafe. The fairway to the future port lies in the places where the seals hatch their cubs. Dredging the seabed and creating artificial islands will disrupt all food chains, ”the activists are sure.

Appeals have already been sent to the artists’ press services.

Let us remind you that in the territory of the Vyborgsky District of the Leningrad Region, a project is being implemented to build the first deep-water universal seaport complex in the Baltic basin – “Primorsky Universal transshipment complex”.

The planned cargo turnover is up to 65.00 million tons per year. The main types of cargo to be handled in the port are coal, mineral fertilizers, containers, general cargo and agricultural products.