actors are wondering who Downey Jr will play in season 2

The new series “Sweet Tooth: The Boy with the Antlers” has successfully launched on the streaming platform Netflix. The project attracted not only Western critics and viewers, but also the Russian public, which is wary of Netflix projects.

The series was produced by Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey. The star of “Iron Man” and “The Avengers” made a reservation that in the second season, which will definitely be, he will play one of the roles.

Nonso Anosi, on-screen Tommy, believes Robert Downey Jr. could play a new companion to join the trio. There is no such companion in the original comic, but Anosi is confident that the writers will come up with something.

“I think this is a character that may not have been in the comic. He really could have come and played it. I actually think he would make an interesting General Abbott as well, ”Anosi said.

Christian Convery, the horned boy Gus from the show, has a point of view too.

“I would like Downey to show character traits that no one else has seen in him. There are many options for who he could play, ”the 11-year-old actor is sure.

Photo source: Legion-Media

Author: Alexander Trubin