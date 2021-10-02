actors who could not act together – Rambler / cinema

Conflicts with colleagues are an integral part of everyday work. Disagreements happen due to different worldviews, temperaments, and sometimes simply because you are a zodiac sign that does not know how to be friends. Hollywood stars also face them. Rambler brought together actors who could not work together on the set, as well as the reasons for their quarrels, and sometimes even a long-term war.

Photo: Shot from the TV series “Charmed” Shot from the TV series “Charmed”

Sylvester Stalonne and Richard Gere

The conflict between Stalonne and Gere took place back in 1973 during the filming of the film Lords of Flatbush. The actors got into a fight during lunchtime – all because young Richard got Sylvester’s pants dirty … with a piece of fatty chicken. As a result, Stallone delivered an ultimatum to the film’s producers: either he or Gere. I had to replace the latter with Perry King. Note that after this incident, the stars were no longer ready to work together.

Still from the film “Lords of Flatbush”

Tommy Lee Jones and Jim Carrey

In an interview, Kerry admitted that, for some reason, his colleague in the film “Batman Forever” Tommy Lee Jones disliked him. “In my opinion, Tommy is an amazing actor. He was and remains for me just like that. I really wanted to work with him, but he was a little harsh. More precisely, even quite a bit sharp. I think he was also upset because one weekend both my “Dumb and Dumber” and his “Cobb” were released on the screens, which in the end collected less. This is probably why Tommy Lee treated me this way, ”Jim suggested. In the same interview, the actor recalled the collision that happened between him and Lee Jones. “At the restaurant, an employee approached me and asked if I was working with Tommy Jones. After my affirmative answer, he was pointed out to me at the table at which Tommy was having dinner. I went up to him, deciding to say hello. At that moment, I noticed how Tommy turned very pale – it seems that it was I who caused him such feelings. He awkwardly held out his hand to me and said: “I hate you. I’m serious: I really don’t like you. ” To which I replied that I did not hold a grudge against him, because we are all human, and he added that he could not control his emotions. It seems to me that at that moment he was not in the mood to work with me. “

Still from the movie “Batman Forever”

Bill Murray and Lucy Liu

During the filming of Charlie’s Angels, Murray used “unforgivable and unacceptable expressions” to address the actress, ostensibly trying to hurt her. “I understand why you are here. You have talent, ”he said on the set of Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz, then turned to Lucy. “But what the hell are you doing in the movies? You don’t know how to play! ” The star of “Kill Bill” took Murray’s words to heart, pounced on the actor with fists, and the crew members had to separate them. Later, Bill tried to explain himself, saying that it was a “working moment”, and the journalists just fanned the elephant out of a fly: “Lucy got angry because she thought it was something personal.” However, despite his attempts to justify himself, Lew’s words did not pass without a trace for Bill. In the sequel Charlie’s Angels, he was replaced by Bernie Mac.

Shot from the movie “Charlie’s Angels”

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

It’s hard to believe, but the iconic love story of Noah and Ellie in the movie “The Diary” might not have happened – all because Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams, who played the main characters, could not stand each other. It got to the point that between takes the actor, in front of the entire film crew, asked Cassavetes to replace the actress with “someone nicer” when the camera was shooting his feelings in close-up. “I can not. I just can’t work with her. I just don’t feel anything, nothing. ” After this statement, Gosling spent a long time sorting out the relationship with the film’s producers behind closed doors, after which he nevertheless returned to filming. McAdams was never replaced (which we are very happy about!). What’s interesting: the “chemistry” between the stars arose after the filming of the picture – Gosling and McAdams met for four whole years.

Still from the film “The Diary of Memory”

Rose McGohan and Alyssa Milano

The stars of “Charmed” remembered each other’s grievances 20 years later (the conflict took place in 2020). It all started with a discussion of their political preferences on Twitter, and ended with McGowan remembering filming in Charmed. “You made $ 250,000 a week from Charmed. At the same time, you threw a tantrum in front of the team, shouting: “They don’t pay me enough to do this ******!” Terrible behavior every day. I cried every time we resumed filming because you made them toxic, ”said the actress. This did not end, Rose also accused Alissa of using the current agenda of the #MeToo movement for her own benefit. “You are a liar,” the actress summed up.

Milano mocked Rose in response: “Do you think we can make #AlyssaMilanoIsALie the # 1 trend before I fall asleep? “Injured” people hurt others in return. Empowered people empower others in return. Loved people love others in return. I continue to support you and applaud your courage, and I also express my gratitude to all the people you have helped along the way, @Rosemcgowan. Be healthy and take care of yourself. “

Note that in less than six hours, the hashtag #AlyssaMilanoIsALie became # 1 on Twitter.